NFL Free Agency Rumors: Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Marshawn Lynch?

When Marshawn Lynch appeared on the Conan O'Brien show in December 2020, he told O'Brien that he might come out of retirement if a contender contacted him to return. This isn't the only time Marshawn Lynch has mentioned coming back to the NFL.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Marshawn Lynch made a statement that made a lot of people turn their heads.

"I was specifically speaking to Tom Brady and the Bucs. That's who I was talking to."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't re-signed veteran running back LeSean McCoy. With that being said, could the Buccaneers sign Marshawn Lynch instead of bringing back LeSean McCoy?

NFL Free Agency Rumors: Could Marshawn Lynch join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already signed Giovani Bernard and Leonard Fournette. Hence, it's unlikely they'll sign Marshawn Lynch this off-season. The only way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign Marshawn Lynch is if later in the season they need an emergency replacement or more back-up.

Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones II and Giovani Bernard will be the running backs we will see for sure in Tampa Bay in 2021. Lynch could sign with the Buccaneers later but will have the same limited role as LeSean McCoy did. It's almost like a part-time job for Lynch if the Bucs sign him.

However, Marshawn Lynch did mention that he was talking to Tom Brady and the Bucs. It's a curveball because it means Brady is interested in having the veteran running back. With the way things went last season, it seems pretty clear that Tampa Bay is willing to give Brady everything he wants.

If Brady feels the Buccaneers can use Marshawn Lynch's services then we'll most likely see him in a Bucs uniform in 2021 at some point. If the Buccaneers do sign Lynch, they'll be receiving a contributor that can make a big play when he's called on. They'll also receive a running back who has won a Super Bowl and has had a successful NFL career.

Marshawn Lynch's NFL career stats

-- Carries: 2,4353

-- Rushing yards: 10,413 yards

-- Touchdowns: 85

It'll be interesting to see if the Buccaneers do end up pursuing Marshawn Lynch at some point this off-season or during the regular season. If they do sign him, it's almost guaranteed that he'll contribute and help the Buccaneers make another run at a Super Bowl.