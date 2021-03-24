NFL Free Agency: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe blast Cowboys' free agency moves

Skip Bayless and NFL legend Shannon Sharpe ripped the Dallas Cowboys on their free agency signings this offseason. Sharpe gave the Dallas Cowboys a free agency grade of "F", while Bayless gave the Cowboys a free agency grade of "D."

Both men excluded Dak Prescott from the letter grades that they gave the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott signed a huge contract extension with the Cowboys earlier this offseason.

With Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless weighing in on the Cowboys' free agency signings, why did they give the Cowboys failing grades this year?

NFL Free Agency: Why did Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless harshly grade the Cowboys' free agent signings?

Dallas Cowboys Safety Keanu Neal

Shannon Sharpe started the conversation about the Dallas Cowboys' offseason by saying they receive an "F" in his book. Sharpe explained that he doesn't like the team's signing of Keanu Neal. The former Falcons standout is coming off two huge injuries with an ACL and Achilles injury.

Sharpe also mentioned that the Dallas Cowboys are bringing in Neal to be another version of former Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, but he argued that Neal lacks Chancellor's elite instincts. He also said that Neal is a safety who can't play in coverage, and this shortcoming made him expendable for the Falcons.

Advertisement

Both Bayless and Sharpe agreed that the Dallas Cowboys have lost more than they've gained this offseason. Chidobe Awuzie and Andy Dalton have already left the Cowboys. Aldon Smith is still on the open market, so the team could bring him back. Still, these losses are tough to swallow.

Bayless gave the Dallas Cowboys a "D" for their "disappointing" moves. Bayless focused on Neal and argued that players are never the same after an Achilles tear. This risk could explain why the Cowboys are reportedly interested in fellow safeties Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee.

The #DallasCowboys have reached an agreement with pass rusher @tarellbasham — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 19, 2021

Advertisement

All three safeties are coming off Achilles tears during the 2020-2021 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys have signed a lot of backup players this offseason, and it's hard to see how these players will significantly contribute to the Cowboys.

After the Dallas Cowboys signed their franchise quarterback to a long-term deal, Jerry Jones said that there's still a "big piece of pie" to eat this offseason. If the recent signings are the "piece of pie" that Jones was talking about, fans should pass on dessert and ask for the check.