NFL insider gives timeline for Aaron Rodgers' decision on playing career

Aaron Rodgers' future is still very much shrouded in mystery, luckily NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has recently laid out when fans can expect to have more clarity on what the star quarterback's next move will be.

Fowler pointed out that the Packers would like to know where Aaron Rodgers stands when they enter the franchise tag window. This is due in part to Green Bay being forced to tag one of their top earners given their salary cap situation.

"Well, the Packers are operating under the franchise tag window because they know Rodgers is too. He's mindful of the fact that Davante Adams has to get some sort of clarity. The Packers are probably gonna have to franchise tag him. That window starts February 22, next week, ends March 8."

Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan Jeremy Fowler just reported on ESPN that everyone in the #Packers organization is on the same page with Aaron Rodgers. He also added that when asking around to sources, dating back to last offseason, he has never heard that Green Bay has ‘hard plans’ to trade Rodgers. Jeremy Fowler just reported on ESPN that everyone in the #Packers organization is on the same page with Aaron Rodgers. He also added that when asking around to sources, dating back to last offseason, he has never heard that Green Bay has ‘hard plans’ to trade Rodgers.

First week of March expected to be Aaron Rodgers' timeline

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers both know that they would need some sort of clarity going into March. Players like Davante Adams would have to be retained, possibly under the franchise tag, should Rodgers stay put in Green Bay. If he decides to leave, then the Packers will take a different track altogether, as Fowler mentioned.

"So they believe that Rodgers is going to give them at least some sort of clarity by then. In fact, I talked to somebody today, who thinks that by or around the NFL Combine, first week of March. That they'll have you know, some sort of reset here, with Rodgers in 2022 and a blueprint."

In fact, it would be trickier for the Packers to hold on to a top receiver like Davante Adams and stay within the salary cap. Which means the quicker the Rogers saga gets resolved, the better it is for everyone in Green Bay, including his potential teammates.

"But they want both guys in uniform Davante Adams might be the trickier deal than Aaron Rodgers because Rodgers is going to get probably the contract he wants at this point, because they have shown him the love as you guys outline. Davante Adams, yeah, he's gonna be the highest-paid receiver. That's going to be difficult.”

Spotrac @spotrac What if Aaron Rodgers wants to play out his current contract and walk into free agency next year?



A ‘22 salary restructure frees up $20.2M of cap space, enough to fit in the $20.1M franchise tag soon coming for WR Davante Adams.



But it also means $28M of 2023 dead cap for GB. What if Aaron Rodgers wants to play out his current contract and walk into free agency next year? A ‘22 salary restructure frees up $20.2M of cap space, enough to fit in the $20.1M franchise tag soon coming for WR Davante Adams. But it also means $28M of 2023 dead cap for GB.

The Packers seem keen on retaining Aaron Rodgers and have brought his former coach Tom Clements out of retirement. He was part of the coaching staff at Green Bay for 16 years, from 2006 to 2016. He is widely credited, including by Rodgers himself, for helping the quarterback develop as one of the best in the league.

The Packers will be hoping that such action on their part will convince Rodgers to stay put for another year and that he will let them know in the coming weeks so that they can accordingly prepare for next season.

