"If you can't beat them, join them" -ESPN analyst shares a reason for Aaron Rodgers to head to the 49ers?

The Green Bay Packers seem willing to do almost anything to retain quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. This week, the team announced that they re-hired Tom Clements as their new quarterbacks coach. Clements is said to be one of Rodgers' favorite coaches ever and was with the team from 2006 until 2016 when he retired. He now is coming out of retirement to rejoin the team in what seems to be a last-ditch effort to keep their quarterback. But will it work?

This was the topic of conversation on ESPN's "Get Up" broadcast this morning. While some believe it could work, the possibility of him leaving is still floating around as a possibility. ESPN analyst Sam Acho said that, while he still believes that Green Bay has a chance to keep their quarterback, if the San Francisco 49ers were in the mix, they may have a better chance at getting him away from the Packers.

"I definitely see a fit, and I was on record pretty much saying, if it's Green Bay or Denver, I think definitely stay in Green Bay, rather than go to Denver. But I think San Francisco could be a really good fit. Obviously how realistic is it? That's the question, but San Francisco is a team that's beat him a bunch of times, and so it's almost like a thing, if you can't beat them, join them, and so I think, if Aaron Rogers joined San Francisco, they obviously would be a very important Super Bowl contending football team." Sam Acho on Get Up

Acho referenced the fact that, since the Green Bay Packers have been unable to defeat the San Francisco 49ers during his tenure, than why not take the stance of, "if you can't beat them, join them" and go to San Francisco. It would also be an interesting move, considering the 49ers were once thought to be the team to draft him in 2005.

Could the Packers convince Aaron Rodgers to stay with the addition of Tom Clements?

Aaron Rodgers has said, in the past, that Tom Clements was one of his favorite coaches and people that he has ever worked with. For ten years, the Packers quarterback worked with Clements as a quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and assistant coach until he retired in 2016. The Green Bay Packers have now apparently convinced Tom Clements to "un-retire" and return to his former position in hopes of convincing the quarterback that he should stay with Green Bay and not go elsewhere.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Very notable and eye-opening hire: Tom Clements is coming out of retirement and returning to the #Packers as their QBs coach. Clements was with Aaron Rodgers from 2006-2016, serving as the QBs coach ('06-'11), OC ('12-'14) and assistant HC ('15-'16). Deal to return is done. Very notable and eye-opening hire: Tom Clements is coming out of retirement and returning to the #Packers as their QBs coach. Clements was with Aaron Rodgers from 2006-2016, serving as the QBs coach ('06-'11), OC ('12-'14) and assistant HC ('15-'16). Deal to return is done. 👀

Bringing Clements back may be a step in the right direction. But there clearly needs to be more. Extending wide receiver Davante Adams would also help, as well as restructuring other deals to prevent a possible re-build of the Green Bay Packers roster, which Aaron Rodgers has already said that he does not wish to be a part of.

Edited by Windy Goodloe