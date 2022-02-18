“The gestures are right” - NFL insider believes key Packers hiring could entice Aaron Rodgers to stick around at Lambeau Field 

The good news surrounding Aaron Rodgers' decision on his NFL future is that it won't drag on for months like it did in the 2020 offseason. The reigning MVP has said he will make his decision before free agency.

The Packers are doing everything possible to lure their longtime quarterback back to Green Bay. That was evident by the hiring of Rodgers' old quarterback coach, Tom Clements, for the same role. Clements had previously been in retirement the last two seasons.

NFL Network insider Peter Schrager said on Friday's episode of Good Morning Football that he believes that was a generous gesture in trying to recruit Aaron Rodgers back. He said,

“And I think the hiring of Tom Clements, which you mentioned, is huge. Because if you aren't aware of who Tom Clements is, he retired in 2020. He's 68 years old. Take a look at his resume for what he was as a quarterbacks coach. 11 years with Rogers and Rogers has not made it quiet that he loves Tom Clements, he loves him. Retired in 2020 coach, did not coach in 2021. He goes and gets the Chicago job as his quarterbacks’ coach and now the OC in Chicago. Rodgers’ best years were with Tom Clements."

Mark Tauscher @MarkTauscher65 Seems like the Tom Clements hire should end all of the Aaron Rodgers speculation. Actions always speak louder than words and this action tells you ALOT. Seems like the Tom Clements hire should end all of the Aaron Rodgers speculation. Actions always speak louder than words and this action tells you ALOT.

After padding Clement's resume, Schrager acknowledged that the Packers will have to re-sign their wide receiver core to new contracts. As big a draw as Clements could be for Rodgers, the newly-minted NFL MVP will want his weapons back, Davante Adams in particular. Schrager added,

"I think this is a major move by the Packers to be like, ‘we are not only all in and putting all the chips in and doing all this. We are going to convince a guy out of retirement. Just to know like this is the message.’ Now, Lazard, Valdez-Scantling, these guys are free agents, the Davante Adams contract has to be done. Those are more and more significant than maybe the hiring of a quarterback coach off the couch who was retired. But I think the gestures are right.”

Aaron Rodgers loved playing for Clements. Nine of his 11 postseason wins came with him as his quarterback coach.

There's more belief around the league Aaron Rodgers could return to Packers

Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur

Although nothing is official yet, the Packers appear to be going all-in on keeping Rodgers in town. Head coach Matt LaFleur has a great relationship with Rodgers, as was evident during NFL Honors when the two exchanged a long embrace.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter supported the notion that the Packers are willing to do whatever it takes to re-sign Rodgers.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers. Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers.

The Denver Broncos have been connected to trading for Rodgers. They hired Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, as their head coach.

Aaron Rodgers, however, has had more good things to say about the Packers recently than in a long time. His relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst has improved, which was a pressing issue in the 2020 offseason.

There's no doubt Rodgers' offseason decision is one of the biggest dominos to fall in this year's NFL quarterback carousel.

Edited by LeRon Haire