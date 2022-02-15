Report: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett pushing hard for Aaron Rodgers trade

Aaron Rodgers' future destination is one of the hottest storylines to track this NFL offseason.

The back-to-back winner of the NFL's MVP award has a few options for what his 2022 will look like. Retirement, requesting a trade, or returning to the Green Bay Packers are all on the table.

One of the most rumored destinations for Rodgers, if he's available, is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are in dire need of a quarterback as they have enough pieces on the rest of their roster to contend.

By hiring Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, Denver is one of the favorites to acquire Rodgers.

USA Today's Brendan Sugrue tweeted Monday that Hackett has told the Broncos he's pushing hard for the trigger to be pulled on a trade offer.

Brendan Sugrue @BrendanSugrue While the Packers are reportedly going to go all in to retain Aaron Rodgers, a trusted source says that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told members of the team he is pushing hard to trade for the defending MVP this offseason. While the Packers are reportedly going to go all in to retain Aaron Rodgers, a trusted source says that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told members of the team he is pushing hard to trade for the defending MVP this offseason.

It makes sense Hackett wants the Broncos to move quickly in this endeavor. Rodgers could be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in NFL history. Hackett hopes their strong relationship will be enough to get a deal done.

Aaron Rodgers says his decision won't take long

Aaron Rodgers' decision carries significance for himself and the Packers. The longer Rodgers waits, the less time the Packers will have to plan for life with or without their long-time quarterback.

The four-time NFL MVP knows this, which is why he's said:

"I've had good conversations with Green Bay. I'll do some contemplating and make a decision here pretty quick"

Rodgers' quote is significant due to his quick timeline. It's also noteworthy because he's had good conversations with the Packers organization.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport seconded his claims. Rapoport tweeted that the player and franchise are in as good a spot as they've been in a long time.

My story: The relationship between QB Aaron Rodgers & the #Packers is in as good a spot as it has been in a long time, leading to optimism and hope that he will choose to return. GB is willing to do what is necessary contract-wise to make it happen.My story: nfl.com/news/aaron-rod… The relationship between QB Aaron Rodgers & the #Packers is in as good a spot as it has been in a long time, leading to optimism and hope that he will choose to return. GB is willing to do what is necessary contract-wise to make it happen. My story: nfl.com/news/aaron-rod…

Regardless of how enticing reuniting with Hackett may be for Rodgers, having better communication with the Packers may be enough to convince him to stay.

Aaron Rodgers' love for the city of Green Bay has never been in question. Instead, it's been his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

If the Broncos fail to bring Rodgers in, they'll need to resort to a backup plan to address the signal-caller position. Neither Teddy Bridgewater nor Drew Lock is the right candidate to take this Broncos team over the hump.

The irrefutable part of Rodgers' decision is that wherever he plays in 2022, that team will be a contender for the Super Bowl.

