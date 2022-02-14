NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos pegged to be "all in" on Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' future is one of the biggest topics of debate in the 2022 NFL offseason. The four-time NFL MVP could return to the Green Bay Packers, be traded to a new team or possibly even retire.

Prior to the 2021 NFL season, Rodgers demanded to be traded away from the Green Bay Packers. He missed most of training camp and threatened to sit out the season if he wasn't traded.

Ultimately, the Packers called his bluff, and he decided to show up right before the regular season started.

There have been reports that he came to an agreement with the organization that he would return for one last season. The only stipulation was that he expected them to explore a trade again in the 2022 NFL offseason.

Rodgers hasn't officially confirmed his intentions this offseason, giving mixed signals about what exactly he wants moving forward.

If Rodgers does in fact hit the trade market this year, he will be one of the hottest targets of all time. He has won the NFL MVP for the last two consecutive seasons, proving he is one of the very best quarterbacks in the league.

One NFL team that would likely be very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers is the Denver Broncos. Their interest was reported by Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright.

"The Broncos will be all in on Rodgers if he comes available. They have some strong selling points too. We'll see."

The Broncos will be all in on Rodgers if he comes available. They have some strong selling points too. We'll see.



Allbright believes the Broncos would be all in on the idea of trading for Aaron Rodgers. However, he couldn't see them making a move for Tom Brady, who recently retired.

He also mentioned that the Broncos have some good selling points for Rodgers as well, making them an attractive landing spot.

Why the Denver Broncos are a good fit for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The Broncos appear to be a team that is just a quarterback away from being legitimate contenders. Their offense is loaded with young weapons, including Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Javonte Williams.

They also had one of the top defenses of the 2021 NFL season, ranking eighth in total defense and third in points allowed per game.

#BroncosCountry Today would be a great day to announce a Rodgers to Denver trade Today would be a great day to announce a Rodgers to Denver trade 😀#BroncosCountry

By adding Rodgers to their talented roster, the Broncos could instantly become a Super Bowl contender in the 2022 NFL season. He's obviously a huge upgrade from Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.

Rodgers will require a large trade package in return, but a quarterback at his skill level is worth the price.

