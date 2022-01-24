Packers could be forced to offload Aaron Rodgers to start new era in Green Bay

If Aaron Rodgers remains with the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 NFL season, his salary cap hit would reportedly exceed $46 million. He is a big part of the reason why the Packers are going to be nearly $45 million over their salary cap in the 2022 NFL offseason. They have one of the worst salary cap situations right now, better than just the New Orleans Saints.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers now head into the off-season projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap, the NFL’s second most challenging off-season position behind only the New Orleans Saints. Packers now head into the off-season projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap, the NFL’s second most challenging off-season position behind only the New Orleans Saints. https://t.co/CSJUHfvKTd

The Packers are also dealing with several key players potentially becoming free agents this offseason, including superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. He has been the focal point of Aaron Rodgers' passing attack, leading all Packers in every receiving category by far.

The Packers are facing a tricky situation this offseason. They are on the verge of potentially needing to rebuild by moving on from expensive veterans to reset their salary cap situation. Rodgers admits he doesn't want to be a part of that process. His unwillingness to participate and his own expensive price tag could signal that it's time for the Packers to move on from their legendary quarterback.

Is it time for the Packers to move on from Aaron Rodgers and look to the future?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The Packers organization has clearly already started to plan for its future beyond Rodgers. They selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to be Aaron Rodgers' eventual successor. It's not too dissimilar to when they drafted Rodgers in the first round to eventually replace Brett Favre.

It is highly unlikely that the Packers would release Rodgers. It would cost them nearly $27 million in dead cap money, so that doesn't really make sense for them. Instead, they will probably explore the trade market if it's time to move on. Rodgers previously demanded to be traded prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season, so the Packers may have already measured his trade value.

Rodgers will likely command a huge return in a trade scenario, including multiple first-round draft picks. The picks would be extremely valuable for the Packers in a rebuilding situation. It would allow them to create a more youthful core of players to support their young quarterback. Trading Rodgers would also solve the Packers salary cap issue, basically getting them back to neutral.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd 1) If Jordan Love could play at high level, perfect time to move AR. 2) No indications he can, so you try to make the ugly cap situation in GB work & keep AR. 3) Even if you can, GB will lose some top talent. 4) AR is 24/7 maintenance. Good luck. 1) If Jordan Love could play at high level, perfect time to move AR. 2) No indications he can, so you try to make the ugly cap situation in GB work & keep AR. 3) Even if you can, GB will lose some top talent. 4) AR is 24/7 maintenance. Good luck.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and a legend in the Packers organization. He is still playing at a high level and is even one of the top favorites to win the NFL MVP award this year. The situation isn't about an inability to be productive, but there is a conflict of interest and a serious salary cap problem. His final game in Green Bay may have already occurred.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar