NFL trade rumors: 5 biggest names likely to be traded in 2022 ft. Russell Wilson

NFL trade rumors never stop swirling, even after the trade deadline passes. There is no doubt that some players will be on the move this offseason, as they always are, but 2022 has the potential to shake up the entire NFL. There are big-name NFL players, especially quarterbacks, who could be traded next year. Here are five of the top candidates that could be involved in a trade.

NFL players who could be traded in 2022

#1 - QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was involved in plenty of trade rumors prior to the 2021 NFL season. He is reportedly unsatisfied with the philosophy of playcalling, as well as the overall personnel decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks organization. Head coach Pete Carroll prefers a more run-heavy style of offense, and the front office has done a poor job constructing an offensive line that can protect Wilson.

Brian @BDL88 It’s going to be hilarious when the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to hang on to Pete Carroll for another 2.5 seasons. It’s going to be hilarious when the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to hang on to Pete Carroll for another 2.5 seasons.

Entering Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season, the Seahawks have attempted the least number of passes in the league this year. Their quarterbacks are the third most-sacked in the NFL. These trends are why Russell Wilson was initially seeking a trade last offseason, and why he could request a trade again prior to the 2022 NFL season.

#2 - QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers nearly sat out the 2021 NFL season when his request to be traded was denied. He is reportedly unhappy with the Green Bay Packers front office and may be at the point where it is irreparable. Ultimately, he decided to play this year, but all signs point to him demanding to be traded in 2022, or he could refuse to play at all.

Magnoom @magnumCJ Trade Aaron Rodgers for a whole new defense. Trade Aaron Rodgers for a whole new defense.

If Rodgers isn't bluffing and doesn't change his mind, this will be his last year as the starting quarterback for the Packers. It appears that he believes his best chance of winning another Super Bowl is with a different team. Rodgers is a three-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion. There is more value in the Packers trading him than risking him sitting out for nothing in return.

