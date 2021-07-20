NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers turns down massive contract extension from the Green Bay Packers

It looks like the almighty dollar is not what's fuelling star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ holdout from the Green Bay Packers. Disagreements between NFL players and teams usually comes down to the “two M’s,” money and management.

After ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Rodgers was reportedly offered a massive contract extension by the Packers, which the QB turned down, it seems that management is in fact the real issue here.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football.



Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

Rodgers issues are with Packers management

When Schefter dropped the Rodgers bombshell on day one of this year’s NFL Draft, rumors flew that the reigning MVP had an issue with Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.

There was also a story in which Rodgers compared Gutekunst to the Chicago Bulls' infamous GM Jerry Krause, who was heavily criticized by Michael Jordan in Netflix's “The Last Dance” documentary.

While the 37-year-old play-caller has remained mostly quiet on the offseason drama, he did talk to former ESPN host Kenny Mayne about the situation on SportsCenter back in May.

“With my situation, look, it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]," Rodgers said. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Highest paid player in football? No thanks, says Aaron Rodgers

Schefter has reported that Rodgers turned down a two-year extension from the Packers that would have linked the quarterback with Green Bay for five more seasons. The offer would have made Aaron Rodgers the highest paid player in the NFL.

This leaves the Packers clutching at straws regarding how to come to a resolution with their franchise quarterback.

Rodgers is set to earn a base salary of $14.7 million this season with a signing bonus of $11.5 million, and $25 million next year with the same signing bonus. He is contracted to the Packers until 2024.

Rodgers trade rumors

Since news broke that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, several teams have been linked with the three-time league MVP. The team most recently linked with Rodgers has been the Denver Broncos.

Current Broncos star Von Miller has also discussed the sticky situation, as has former Broncos QB Peyton Manning, who doesn’t see Rodgers playing in Denver this season. The Green Bay Packers have repeatedly said they are not trading their star quarterback this season.

Busy offseason for Rodgers

The Packers QB has kept himself busy this year. He got engaged to his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers also had a two-week stint as the guest host of the game show "Jeopardy." The NFL icon enjoyed it so much that he talked about doing it full-time in the future.

Apart from that, Rodgers has been busy working on his golf game this offseason. Rodgers competed against rival QB and friend Tom Brady in the highly publicized “The Match” golf game. Rodgers extracted some revenge for losing to Brady in the NFC Championship game by teaming up with Bryson DeChanbeau to beat Brady and his partner Phil Mickelson.

During the match, Rodgers was asked about his future in Green Bay, to which he responded, sheepishly, “I don’t know.”

Edited by Colin D'Cunha