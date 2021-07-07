3 takeaways from Capital One's "The Match" 2021 as Aaron Rodgers silences Tom Brady with a game-winning putt

Tom Brady has done a lot of talking about "The Match". Who would've ever thought that golf could come with so much trash talk?

On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady went head-to-head on the course.

Aaron Rodgers didn't do much talking during the pre-match interviews. Rodgers let his golf game speak for him. DeChambeau and Rodgers struck first, going 1UP on Mickelson and Brady.

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady came back during the third hole and tied the match. After two straight wins on the third and fourth holes, Brady and Mickelson took over the lead. The two teams tied on the fifth hole.

Rodgers and DeChambeau tied the match on the sixth hole, but Brady and Mickelson retook the lead during the seventh hole. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers tied the game on the eighth hole.

Both teams headed into the back nine in a tie. Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won three straight holes, starting out on the back nine. Brady and Mickelson were three holes behind, heading into the 13th hole.

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady were three holes down and running out of time to come back. After all the talking Brady did before the match, Aaron Rodgers got the last laugh when he sunk a game-winning putt on the 16th hole.

Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers defeated Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson 3&2.

There were three takeaways from the Aaron Rodgers-Tom Brady meeting on the golf course

Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau

#1 When asked if he was returning to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers answered, "I don't know."

The last thing on Aaron Rodgers' mind on Tuesday night was whether he will return to Green Bay. Rodgers was asked about his return to the Packers and simply said:

"I don't know."

If Green Bay fans watched the match, they have to feel good about that answer from their franchise quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers sidestepped questions on TNT about whether he would be quarterbacking the Packers on opening day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2021

#2 Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are both exceptional golfers

Let's be honest, Brady and Rodgers are not as good as Tony Romo on the golf course, but they're both exceptionally good at the game. "The Match" was competitive and enjoyable. Rodgers proved to be the better golfer on Tuesday night.

Thanks buddy. *Double pistols* all day #. https://t.co/qDbmwFeDoC — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 6, 2021

#3 Aaron Rodgers kicked his golf game into clutch mode on the back nine

Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers headed into the back nine tied with Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. After DeChambeau and Rodgers won the tenth hole, they never looked back. Rodgers turned on his clutch switch on the 16th hole and sunk a game-winning birdie putt, sending Brady packing.

Edited by Diptanil Roy