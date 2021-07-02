When will Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady tee off in "The Match"? 

Last May, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning defeated Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in "The Match II." "The Match" is a friendly competition between two duos of professional golfers teaming up with other professional athletes. The competition, which is all in good fun, is held to raise money for charity. Woods and Manning's winnings supported COVID-19 relief when the match took place at the height of the pandemic.

The third edition, called "The Match III," took place during Thanksgiving weekend 2020, featuring Peyton Manning, who partnered NBA superstar Steph Curry as they took on Phil Mickelson and former NBA player Charles Barkley. The winners of "The Match III" were Barkley and Mickelson, whose winnings benefited HBCU students across the country.

When will "The Match IV" take place?

"The Match IV" will feature Aaron Rodgers and PGA golfer Bryson DeChambeau competing against Tom Brady, who will once again partner Phil Mickelson. "The Match IV" will take place at the Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

The course is ranked as one of the best private courses to play at and is at an elevation of over 7,000 feet. The Moonlight Basin is one of Jack Niklaus' signature luxury golf courses.

"The Match IV" will be broadcast on TNT at 5:00pm Eastern Standard Time and this time around the event will benefit Feeding America.

Since the announcement of the next installment of "The Match," both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have carved out time to take potshots at each other on social media.

Just this week, Rodgers posted a video critiquing Brady's golfing technique.

Tom Brady has also fired a few jabs himself, which included a virtual interview with all four athletes ahead of the upcoming match.

How many times do you think I can make this joke before July 6th? @AaronRodgers12 @PhilMickelson @b_dechambeau pic.twitter.com/7vkjTtCPJ9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 15, 2021

The last time Brady and Rodgers faced each other was in the NFC Championship game this past January. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a road win at Lambeau Field enroute to the legendary QB's seventh Super Bowl victory.

Tom Brady will report to Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in a few short weeks. Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers, however, is a tad cloudy at the moment. It remains to be seen whether the reigning NFL MVP will feature for Green Bay this year.

But as "The Match IV" approaches, a decision on Rodgers' future will have to wait until after the two superstar QBs go head-to-head on the greens.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha