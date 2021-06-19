The Match 2021 Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady: Channel, date, time, and more

On July 6th, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will square off against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in Capital One's The Match. It will be the second time that Brady and Mickelson will team up during this charity event. Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau will be competing for the first time together.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are great golfers and have also played together before. Two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks going head-to-head on a golf course makes this an exciting event to watch.

Here are all the details about Capital One's The Match.

When and where will The Match take place?

Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau will meet at The Reserve at the Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, on Jack Nicklaus' signature course on July 6th.

What time will The Match start, and what TV channel will it air on?

The Match: Champions For Charity

Date: July 6, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM EST

Where to Watch: TNT

Tale of the Tape for Capital One's The Match

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson have accomplished a lot in their professional careers. The same can be said about both Rodgers and DeChambeau. Let's examine the tale of the tape for all four participants.

Tom Brady

Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 225lbs

225lbs Age: 43 years old

43 years old NFL Accomplishments: 14x Pro Bowl, 3x All-Pro, 7x Super Bowl Champ, 5x Super Bowl MVP, 3x NFL MVP, Hall of Fame All-2000s and 2010s Teams, 2007 AP Offensive Player of the Year, 2007 Bert Bell Award, 2009 AP Comeback Player of the Year, and 2010 AP Offensive Player of the Year

Phil Mickelson

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 200lbs

200lbs Age: 51 years old

51 years old PGA Accomplishments: 45 PGA Tour victories, 4 International victories, 3 Additional victories, $94.6 million in career earnings, and 2021 PGA Championship winner

Aaron Rodgers

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 225lbs

225lbs Age: 37 years old

37 years old NFL Accomplishments: 9x Pro Bowl, 3x All-Pro, 1x Super Bowl Champ, 3x NFL MVP, Hall of Fame All-2010s Team, and 2011 Bert Bell Award

Bryson DeChambeau

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 235lbs

235lbs Age: 27 years old

27 years old PGA Accomplishments: Currently PGA Money List leader with $5.8 million in winnings, 6 top 10 finishes, number one ranked driving distance 322.7 yards per drive, and third-ranked hitting the greens in regulation with 66.7%

Capital One's The Match is a classic old school versus new school battle that promises to be very entertaining. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Feeding America and other charitable beneficiaries. Phil Mickelson is a two-time winner of the event and will look to win it a third time with Tom Brady on July 6th.

