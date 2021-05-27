Tom Brady roasts Aaron Rodgers on Twitter about their upcoming golf matchup

Tom Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson while Aaron Rodgers will partner with Bryson DeChambeau on Capital One's "The Match." The showdown between the four sports giants is for charity. The match will air live on TNT at 5 PM on July 6th.

Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau will make their exhibition event debuts when they meet Brady and Mickelson. The NFL MVP is no stranger to the golf course. Rodgers appeared in the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament, in January.

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will team up for the second time in Capital One's The Match. Their last appearances were against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. Although Mickelson beat Manning, Brady fell to Woods but the event did raise $20 million to help communities impacted by the pandemic.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson have been talking all day on Twitter about the upcoming matchup. The two may be surprised by the skill set that Rodgers possesses on the golf course. During an interview with golf.com, Aaron Rodgers announced that his handicap was 3.5.

Tom Brady is ruthless.... pic.twitter.com/LsvSr8OItW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2021

Rodgers also mentioned that he'd shot golf with Tom Brady before, and he knows how good Tom is on the golf course. Both teams have had success in their respective sports. Phil Mickelson has won six majors, Bryson DeChambeau won the 2020 U.S. Open Championship, Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion.

Bryson DeChambeau broke the silence on Twitter about the matchup between the two teams. The 2020 US Open champion posted on Twitter that he was ready to unleash the beast. Bryson is likely talking about Aaron Rodgers, but the beast he unleashed was Tom Brady.

It’s game time! My partner @tombrady and I are back and ready to settle some unfinished business. See you in Montana @AaronRodgers12 @b_dechambeau https://t.co/gCidYwsfMr — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

After Bryson DeChambeau mentioned the event on Twitter, Tom Brady unloaded many tweets about Rodgers and DeChambeau. Take a look at the tweets that Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson had to say on Twitter.

Tom Brady unloads on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau on Twitter

The Match: Champions For Charity

Tom Brady took a jab at Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in one of his tweets. Brady said this about the matchup. "Two old guys against the young bucks. Better to get used to laying up because we know Aaron Rodgers isn't going for it."

It's all friendly fun between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The matchup is for a good cause and should be a fantastic event to watch. Look at all the Twitter posts Brady has sent out about his matchups against Rodgers and DeChambeau.