Aaron Rodgers Absent From OTA's; Vacationing in Hawaii with Shailene Woodley

NFL teams are hosting OTAs this week and unsurprisingly, Aaron Rodgers didn't report to Green Bay.

While OTA's are voluntary, a lot of players like to attend so they can get accustomed to changes with the team's playbooks and meet the rookies.

Meanwhile in Hawaii, @AaronRodgers12 is having a great time with fiancé Shailene Woodley and actor Miles Teller. pic.twitter.com/xd9T3d1KDb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2021

Not only did Rodgers not show up amidst a lingering saga with the Packers front office, but neither did any of the team's primary receivers. That left backup quarterback Jordan Love to work with wide receivers further down the depth chart. While most of his receivers are off practicing on their own, Aaron Rodgers is on his latest vacation in Hawaii.

Aaron Rodgers doesn't seem worried

Aaron Rodgers, his fiancee Shailene Woodley, actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh have been vacationing in Maui, Hawaii for the past week. Photos and videos of Rodgers enjoying his time on the beach, hiking and bathing in waterfalls have surfaced on social media.

Musician Akoni also posted a video of Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley dancing to his cover of the song "Stand By Me" on his Instagram account. The couple, along with Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, seem to be enjoying their time in Maui and not worried about anything that is being said around Green Bay.

This is not the first vacation that Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley, Miles and Keleigh Teller have been on together. The four were photographed earlier in May at the Kentucky Derby along with former and current Green Bay Packers players.

Overall, seems Aaron is certainly enjoying picking vacation over OTAs. pic.twitter.com/scq3R2GQmC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2021

Rodgers and Woodley began dating last summer, unbeknownst to many, before he announced it while accepting his NFL MVP Award. Since announcing their engagement in early February, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have been public about their relationship.

The couple were spotted at Walt Disney World around Easter in April. After that, they were also guests of an executive chef in Arkansas and were seen eating at a restaurant.

Rodgers says he has no issues with Jordan Love

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter to pay homage to anchor Kenny Mayne, who is retiring.

During the segment, Rodgers told Mayne he didn't have an issue with quarterback Jordan Love or the Green Bay Packers coaching staff. But it was the team's front office that he had a real issue with.

With training camp just a couple of months away, the saga between the Packers and Rodgers is no closer to a conclusion than it was when the quarterback expressed his desire to leave the team.