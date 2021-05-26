What did Aaron Rodgers say on Sportscenter?

Aaron Rodgers joined Kenny Mayne on his final episode of Sportscenter on Monday. The two close friends had a lot to talk about with all the news about Rodgers and the Packers. Kenny Mayne didn't hold back as he probed into Rodgers' situation with the team.

It was clear that Kenny Mayne had one objective during the interview: to get to the bottom of the Rodgers-Packers drama. It didn't take long to get right to the point with Rodgers. Kenny Mayne asked Rodgers, "Are you demanding a trade?"

Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back and answered the question honestly when he told Kenny Mayne this:

"It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character. It's about culture. It's about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put into motion last year. The wrench was just kind of thrown in when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This is just kind of the spill out of all that. But, look, it's about the people and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people."

"With my situation, look, it's never been about the draft pick. I love Jordan, he's a great kid. A lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. It's been an incredible 16 years," said Aaron Rodgers.

I know how Green Bay could make Aaron Rodgers happy... https://t.co/VFm0tDqN2P — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) May 24, 2021

Rodgers made many subtle hints that he's demanding a trade, but he didn't come out and directly say it. Aaron Rodgers emphasized how the Green Bay Packers are about the people. It's not about the ownership or anything other than the players, fans, and coaches working in the organization.

How did Aaron Rodgers make the correct business decision?

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers understands the business side of the National Football League. Throughout his career, Rodgers has always made the best business decision for the Packers and himself. He didn't come out and say he's demanding a trade because it's not a good business decision.

Rodgers made the best business decision by making subtle hints and jabs at the ownership. He didn't come out and say he's demanding a trade because Rodgers wanted to leave the door open to repairing the relationship. The interview with Kenny Mayne was handled perfectly by Aaron Rodgers, and he did what was best for the Packers and himself.