NFL Trade Rumors: Insider identifies potential replacement for Tom Brady

Quarterback Tom Brady retired after 22 seasons in the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a successor. One NFL insider reckons quarterback Jameis Winston could be that potential successor in Tampa Bay.

What makes this possible replacement intriguing is that the 44 year old succeeded Winston as the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers back in 2020.

NFL Rumors @nflrums The Tampa Bay Times's John Romano believes the Bucs could bring back free agent Jameis Winston to replace Tom Brady this offseason. #GoBucs The Tampa Bay Times's John Romano believes the Bucs could bring back free agent Jameis Winston to replace Tom Brady this offseason. #GoBucs https://t.co/2KSdIECi31

Brady played the last two seasons of his career with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. In his first season as the team’s quarterback, he the Patriots to their second-ever Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

The 15-time Pro Bowler threw for 9,949 yards, 83 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his two years there. His passing yards are the seventh-most in franchise history and the 83 touchdowns are the second-most.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady calls Bucs fans a “passionate and fun fan base,” and wants an invite to the next boat parade. Tom Brady calls Bucs fans a “passionate and fun fan base,” and wants an invite to the next boat parade. https://t.co/EIGd00XeCy

The Career of Brady's Possible Replacement in Tampa Bay

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston

Winston was the number one overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft for the Buccaneers. He started all 16 games of his rookie season, throwing for 4,042 yards, 22 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

He made his lone Pro Bowl appearance that year and finished second in the Rookie of the Year award to St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley. The quarterback also had six rushing touchdowns in the 2015 season.

Patrick Daugherty @RotoPat The Jameis Winston era that was so rudely interrupted for two years in Tampa can now be resumed The Jameis Winston era that was so rudely interrupted for two years in Tampa can now be resumed

In Winston’s final season with the team in 2019, he led the league with 5,109 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. His interception total led the NFL that season as well and is tied for the sixth-most thrown in a season in NFL history. He is Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in passing yards (19,737) and passing touchdowns (121).

The then 26-year-old quarterback went to NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 season.

The former Florida State Seminole played in four games for New Orleans that season, going seven-of-11 for 75 yards. He started seven games for the Saints, throwing for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Winston suffered a torn ACL and MCL damage in Week Eight versus Tampa at home, missing the remainder of the season.

Could the Buccaneers replace Brady with the quarterback he was brought in to replace in Winston? Now 28-years-old, could the former Tampa Bay signal-caller get a chance to replicate his numbers without 88 interceptions in five seasons?

As the offseason officially kicks into gear, we’ll see which quarterback takes over as the signal caller in Tampa Bay after Tom Brady.

