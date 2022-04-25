NFL Trade Rumors: Insider not convinced Giants will trade WR Kadarius Toney

According to NFL insider Peter King, the New York Giants will not trade Kadarius Toney. King stated that he’s not convinced the Giants will move the wide receiver and that they would be cautious about trading him:

“I think I’m not convinced the Giants will trade problem wideout Kadarius Toney. I certainly would be wary of trading for Toney, the Giants’ man-child wide receiver who had some wonderful moments last year, including in the unlikely win over New Orleans. He’s slithery, very fast, and hard to bring down. Now the Giants, I think, have to decide if he’s going to be a fit in their offense with the new Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen regime.”

King concluded his statement by mentioning Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, who said the Giants wideout requested a trade from the team:

“Reported Pat Leonard, who broke the story of Toney’s trade request in the New York Daily News: 'His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.' Maybe Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes could reel him back to reality. Maybe. But my gut says Brian Daboll is going to try to get Toney back in the program, and soon.”

According to Leonard, the Giants are looking to trade their first-round pick from last year’s NFL Draft. There was reportedly some push within the Giants' front office to bail on him during his difficult rookie season in 2021.

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick nydailynews.com//sports/footba… BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick vm.tiktok.com/ZTd4dhTsf/ 🚨BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick vm.tiktok.com/ZTd4dhTsf/ nydailynews.com//sports/footba…

Toney's dedication was questioned behind the scenes throughout his rookie season due to a lack of studying the team’s playbook, poor meeting behavior, and continuous injuries.

The wideout hasn’t shown up to any of the Giants’ offseason programs yet under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. He missed significant practice and game-time due to a long list of injuries to his hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique, and shoulder and tested positive for COVID twice.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan



#giants #nfl #NFLDraft2022 Spoke to a bunch of sources around the league about second-year WR Kadarius Toney over the weekend. Giants view him as a valuable asset. Would want a significant return. Makes it seem right now the likelihood is he does not get moved. Spoke to a bunch of sources around the league about second-year WR Kadarius Toney over the weekend. Giants view him as a valuable asset. Would want a significant return. Makes it seem right now the likelihood is he does not get moved.#giants #nfl #NFLDraft2022

Kadarius Toney and his rookie season

Kadarius Toney at Training Camp

In 10 games with the Giants, Toney had 39 receptions for 420 yards receiving and finished second on the team in receiving yards.

We’ll see what happens to the 23-year-old as he enters his second season in the NFL in 2022.

