NFL Rumor: Insider reveals Odell Beckham Jr. to the Bills a real possibility 

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from his ACL tear suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles Rams have been vocal in their commitment to having OBJ return, but as of yet, nothing has materialized on that front.

Beckham has been linked with a host of teams this off-season, but now a new name has entered the mix in the form of the Buffalo Bills. Previously, the links to potential suitors have seemed like nothing more than rumors.

On this occasion, however, there may very well be more substance to the chatter, as it has come from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The reliable analyst was making an appearance on the the Pat McAfee Show, and had this to say:

"I don't know that if [Von Miller's Instagram post] is just a leverage play. I mean, Buffalo actually would make some sense. I mean, the Rams make the most sense. But what there's one thing I've learned over the last four years about the Bills, it's like I will never rule out anything with them."

Rapoport continued:

"I remember hearing a rumor that Von Miller, when he was considering the bills and like, I didn't believe it. But then of course, he signed. They're like, they are always in the mix and they should because they're a good team. Who could add one big final piece like that would make some sense. Now, I don't know how real it is, but when Von starts, when Von starts doing some pitching, I think that gets everyone's attention."

Other potential landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ does not have the fondest memories from his time spent in Ohio. However, one popular rumor suggests Beckham could return to the state, with the Browns fierce rivals the Cincinnati Bengals. The move certainly seems to make sense, as the Bengals are in win-now mode, having narrowly missed out, losing the Super Bowl to the Rams.

There is also the LSU connection between Burrow and Chase, which makes this a tantalizing prospect. But the Bengals are loaded at wide receiver, and it is hard to see where he would fit.

Another move Beckham has been heavily touted for would see him join the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes would surely welcome the arrival of Beckham, having seen his long-time number one target, Tyreek Hill leave for the Miami Dolphins.

One team that many believe we should keep a close eye on in the Beckham sweepstakes is the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson, similar to Mahomes in Kansas City, lost his favorite target in the off-season when Hollywood Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Could we see OBJ become a Raven? Only time will tell.

