NFL Rumor: Richard Sherman to Cleveland Browns

NFL free agency is a very strong place to build your team if you are a contender looking for veterans to help make the final push for the coveted Lombardi Trophy. One such team that made the forward progress was that in Cleveland. Browns have a long history of winning. Since the formation of the team 75 years back, Cleveland Browns have won plenty before the merger of AFL and NFL.

Cleveland Browns made the leap forward and finally played to its potential under rookie head coach Kevin Stefanski. Kevin was able to make the culture change happen in Cleveland where there has been dismay since their return to NFL. There has been a long list of coaches and general managers who were hired and fired in quick successions in order to find the winning formula.

📰 » https://t.co/X24vk9yGCx pic.twitter.com/PVrGm8UXFR — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 20, 2021

Cleveland Browns have long suffered the curse at the quarterback position where they have passed through 20 or more quarterbacks in the recent past. They seemed to have found their guy in Baker Mayfield at that position. Along with Kevin Stefanski and his staff, Baker Mayfield has risen to his full potential in the NFL 2020 season.

Even with making it to the postseason after 18 years, there are some positions on the Browns Rosters where they can make the upgrade. They have a lot of glaring holes in the defense which showed up during the regular NFL season. They had some major injuries that hit their secondary group and were left to rely on the 2nd or 3rd choice players to make the plays. They stepped up when their number was called, however, if they want to make it to the NFL Super Bowl in the coming years, they will have to upgrade their defense. Every team in AFC will have to go through Kansas City Chiefs and their potent offense.

Why Richard Sherman makes sense for Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns drafted Greedy Williams in the 2019 NFL draft out of LSU. They wanted to pair him with Pro Bowl Cornerback Denzel Ward who was coming of a sensational rookie season. The corner out of OSU had made his mark on the NFL as one of the premier Shut out corner. Pairing Denzel with Greedy would have given Browns two shut out corners who can make the play.

Since entering NFL, Greedy Williams has been on the sideline more than on the field. He has suffered multiple injuries which has kept him from taking the field. Greedy was lost for the 2020 NFL season with nerve damage on his shoulder. He will remain doubtful for the 2021 NFL season too. No one can tell for sure how he will fare when he comes back to take the field.

With the signing of Free agent Richard Sherman, they will bring in a veteran shut out cornerback who will have the experience in the postseason. Sherman has won a super bowl with Seattle Seahawks. He has been a winner all through his NFL Career. Browns' Defensive Coordinator was with him in San Francisco in 2019 when they made it to the NFL Super Bowl and knows Sherman very well. Joe Woods connection may well be a good reason for Sherman to come to the Browns and help them reach the goal of winning a Super Bowl.

With Salary cap issues in San Francisco, Sherman is most likely to be let go. Sherman can bring his experience along with him which further helps in the development of Denzel Ward. He will also provide Browns with much-needed help in the secondary. It seems to be a good fit for both the player and the team.