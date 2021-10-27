NFL Rumors: 3 cornerbacks the Patriots should sign to replace Jonathan Jones

The New England Patriots suffered a significant blow to their secondary in a Week 7 win. Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones suffered a shoulder injury that will end his season. Jones has played outstanding football as a starter opposite J.C. Jackson.

The Patriots liked Jones so much that they were comfortable trading Stephon Gilmore away. Jones is 28 years old and should recover from the injury. Behind Jackson now is Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade and Joejuan Williams. The Patriots need help at cornerback and should look at the free agent market for reinforcements.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Patriots CB Jonathan Jones, who went on Injured Reserve last week, is set for shoulder surgery today, source said. He’s out for the season, a tough reality for NE’s secondary. #Patriots CB Jonathan Jones, who went on Injured Reserve last week, is set for shoulder surgery today, source said. He’s out for the season, a tough reality for NE’s secondary.

3 cornerbacks the Patriots should sign to replace Jonathan Jones

# 1 - Brian Poole

Brian Poole is a veteran who the Patriots have already worked out this season. Poole is another 29 year old veteran, and is more battle-tested than Gaines (#2). Poole was at his best as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. In 2020 with the New York Jets, Poole was a decent player but wasn't brought back.

Poole had two interceptions in nine games and seven passes defended. Pro Football Focus thought highly of him, grading him a 79.5 in coverage. Poole may not be a star, but he'd be reliable and not make too many mistakes. He's the likeliest player on the list to be signed.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Jets’ and Saints’ cornerback Brian Poole is working out today for the Patriots, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus Former Jets’ and Saints’ cornerback Brian Poole is working out today for the Patriots, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus.

# 2 - E.J. Gaines

E.J. Gaines has had a hard time finding a home in the NFL. He had moments where he's proven how valuable he is. Although it's been a bit, Gaines was a very solid starter with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. Pro Football Focus gave him a 79 grade in coverage and 78 overall grade.

Gaines is 29, so he's still on the right side of 30. He opted out of the league last year, so he's fresh. Gaines could be a rotational piece to help mentor Wade and Williams, who are young but possess some skills. Gaines would be a gamble given his lack of recent history, but he's shown in the past that he can be a good cornerback.

# 3 - Buster Skrine

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Buster Skrine suited up as recently as Week 4 for the San Fransisco 49ers. Skrine is a free agent now, and the oldest player on this list at 32. Skrine is primarily a slot cornerback who has struggled in recent seasons as a starter. His best years are behind him, but he's someone Bill Belichick could get the most out of.

Skrine is also a good run defender for being a cornerback. He could be of service in that regard. Skrine has some speed to his game and could still have some gas left in the tank. At worst he could be a benefit to special teams.

Edited by Henno van Deventer