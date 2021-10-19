NFL Rumors: 3 players Bears should trade away before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

After six weeks, the Chicago Bears have shown various things on both sides of the football. It is hard to know just what kind of team they are at the moment, especially considering the questions around play-calling and offensive identity.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been at the forefront of much criticism and second-guessing in the media, with many calling his handling of the Bears' quarterback situation perhaps the most questionable approach to any quarterback situation the NFL has ever seen.

The Bears will not be competing for much more than a possible Wild Card push this season—and that's being generous. If they are honest with themselves, the Bears should be all about developing Justin Fields and building for future success rather than winning right now.

NFL Rumors: 3 players the Chicago Bears should consider trading away before the deadline

#1 Running back Tarik Cohen

Tarik Cohen gets injured, David Montgomery steps in and has a breakout season. Now Montgomery/Williams out, Khalil Herbert steps up and shows off what he's got

At the moment, there is still no real update on running back Tarik Cohen. However, if he is to return shortly, it would be worth attempting to trade him.

The Bears should only be without David Montgomery for a little while, and Damien Williams has proven to be a strong backup option.

Rookie Khalil Herbert is also worthy of some snaps in Montgomery's place, so the Bears should be okay without their starter for the time being. The team will have a crowded running back room when Cohen returns, so it's easy to see why the Bears should trade him.

Trading Cohen would also make sense to get some cap relief over the next couple of years. Next season, Cohen counts over $5.7 million against the cap and $7.5 million in 2023.

That is far too much for an inconsistent backup running back. The Bears should try and get whatever they can in return for him right now, assuming his health is no longer in question.

#2 Wide receiver Allen Robinson II

Justin Fields has a deep touchdown to Allen Robinson. ARob is standing completely still. Robinson's bag is getting smaller by the week.

Although he has made a couple of nice grabs this season, Allen Robinson II seems to have taken a seat in favor of Darnell Mooney thus far in the offense.

Robinson has also looked a little uninterested at times, which is not hard to believe considering the relationship strain between him and the Bears.

Robinson is still an incredibly talented wide receiver and could put another team over the top in their quest for a Super Bowl. Right now would be a great time to try and get whatever the Bears can get for him instead of losing him for nothing in the off-season

#3 Outside linebacker Robert Quinn

Edge rusher Robert Quinn is off to the best start he has had in many years. So far this year, Quinn has been making plays and leading the team in sacks. He and Khalil Mack became the formidable duo that Bears General Manager Ryan Pace envisioned last year when the team signed him to that massive deal.

Speaking of that massive deal, now would be the perfect time for the Bears to try and get out of it. Yes, even though he is playing excellent football, now is the time to move on if they can.

Selling Quinn at maybe an all-time high would result in the best possible value in return, but most importantly, it would get the Bears out of his massive contract.

The Bears need some breathing room for the following offseason when they not only have to extend Roquan Smith but find a replacement for Allen Robinson II and fill holes elsewhere. They are strapped for cash as it is, so getting rid of the remainder of Quinn's 5-year, $70 million deal would open up a lot more room.

