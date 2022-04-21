NFL Rumors: 4 teams named as potential landing spots for San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel wants out of San Fran and there are multiple teams interested. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions are teams to watch out for that are interested in trading for Samuel.

Each of these teams currently need to improve their receiving core. Both the Chiefs and the Packers lost their star wide receivers (Tyreek Hill & Davante Adams) via trade. The Jets and Lions have two of the weakest receiving cores in the league.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington spoke to the 49ers star receiver on Monday. Samuel told him that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.

Darlington wrote on Twitter:

"Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him... He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come."

Samuel has had productive three seasons in the league. He made the first-team All-Pro last season and set the record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season for a wide receiver with eight.

Samuel also set a career-high in receiving yards with 1,405. In his three-year career, the 26-year-old has played in three games, recording 167 receptions, 2,589 yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Samuel was used more this last season as a special running back. In his career, he has 81 rushing attempts for 550 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Whoever acquires Samuel will be inheriting a young receiver who is one of the most versatile offensive players in the league. Whoever trades for him will have to give him a mega-deal upon acquiring him. That would most likely be one of the hurdles to get over in agreeing on a trade.

Other third-year receivers could also request trade like Deebo Samuel

AJ Brown also awaits a new contract

Deebo Samuel isn't the only wide receiver currently frustrated. While he took the 49ers out of his Twitter bio a week ago, Tennesse's AJ Brown took "TENNESSEE" out of his Twitter bio in the last few days.

Brown, Samuel, and Terry McLaurin will reportedly sit out during their off-season programs as they await a new contract. As of now, it seems like Samuel may be the next star wide receiver moved.

