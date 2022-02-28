NFL Rumors: 4 teams ready to go all in for Packers' Davante Adams

Davante Adams is the hottest name in the free agent market for wide receivers and tops the entire list as the best free agent. The Packers, of course, would like to agree on a long-term deal with Adams, or at the very least, tag him and retain him for the 2022-2023 season.

If the Packers lose out and move on from Adams and let him test free agency, there are four teams who will reportedly make a big push for Adams.

According to Pro Football Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers are the four teams to watch out for when targeting Adams.

"#NFLRumors: The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, & Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to make a run at Davante Adams if he hits the free-agent market, per [Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network]," NFL Rumors (@nflrums) tweeted.

In his eight seasons in the league, Adams has become one of the best receivers in the NFL, especially in recent years. Over the course of eight years, he's totaled 8,121 receiving yards; 669 receptions; and 73 touchdowns. Adams has earned first-team All-Pro honors the last two seasons while making the Pro Bowl in the last five seasons.

Packers could use the franchise tag on Davante Adams

Since the season ended, Adams and the Packers have not talked about a long-term contract. According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers are expected to tag Adams between now and the March 8 deadline.

If tagged, Adams and the Packers would have until July 15 to come to terms on a long-term contract. Adams will take home roughly $19 million next season, all guaranteed if he plays under the tag.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said that he would rather extend Adams and not have to use the tag, as the team rarely uses the tag.

The Packers are currently under the cap by $30 million after restructuring contracts last week (Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari). If Rodgers decides to retire, that would save them an additional $26 million, but the Packers wouldn't mind that cap hit this season if Rodgers stays.

If Rodgers decides not to return to Green Bay, this will increase Adams' chances of leaving the Packers. If Rodgers is gone, the Packers can leverage Adams by tagging him, forcing him to play on the tag, or causing him to sit out like Le'Veon Bell did when he got tagged by the Steelers for a second time. The Packers could also seek a trade partner for Adams if tagged and get some value out for losing him.

