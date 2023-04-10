NFL Rumors: $6BN Washington Commanders bid not enough for Dan Snyder as franchise owner hopes for bidding war

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has presided over what may be one of the most tumultuous time periods of any franchise in the history of the NFL.

As sale talks heat up, the owner also appears to be on the precipice of dealing one last facelift to the organization before stepping out the door. However, it is rumored that it's going to take a pretty penny to get him to relinquish control.

According to Front Office Sports via A.J. Perez on Twitter, a $6 billion bid for the franchise wasn't enough to get Snyder to budge. It is rumored that he is hoping for more than $6 billion from someone like Jeff Bezos.

The team has been on the market for just under half a year and the $6 billion offer has been the only one received thus far.

Will the Washington Commanders have a new owner by the start of the 2023 season?

The bid was made by a group including NBA star Magic Johnson and Josh Harris, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

Of course, while just asking for more money might work in some scenarios, it is going to take another bidder to enter the fray to drive up the price. Right now, no such second party has made any overt moves for the franchise.

Era of change continues for Washington Commanders

Dan Snyder at Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Redskins

The insertion of a new owner into the mix would be just one of a long list of changes for the franchise. Before the sale, the team had undergone a name change and numerous quarterback swaps, and has seen more than its fair share of attention at the bottom of the NFC East.

Ben Standig @BenStandig Magic Johnson on the Commanders' sale: "Our bid is in. We hope that we win. We don't know what's going to happen ... We'll see what happens with Mr. Snyder making that decision. But we're excited about it."

In 2019, the team was called the Washington Redskins. Now, after a brief two-year era as the Washington Football Team, it has been reborn as the Washington Commanders.

At quarterback, the team has seen Alex Smith, Taylor Heinickie, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum, and others start at least one game for the franchise. Injuries and losses have been the culprits and results of the changes with no end in sight for most NFL fans.

On top of that, head coach Ron Rivera was diagnosed with and defeated cancer while handling the duties of the position.

