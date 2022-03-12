NFL Rumors: Browns to be player in Amari Cooper sweepstakes 

The Cowboys are likely to move on from Amari Cooper this offseason, according to ESPN.

Whether by trade or via release, the team is ready for a new face. Of course, the preference for the team would be to get some draft capital in exchange for losing the wide receiver. However, failing that, the team appears ready to cut their losses.

Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. If the Cowboys cut Amari Cooper, he would count $6 million against the salary cap, not $22 million for a team that is projected to be more than $21 million over the cap. A trade with Cooper's contract is, in the words of one source, "not likely."

This likely prompted a number of teams' ears to perk up, including the Cleveland Browns. The Browns, coming off a season in which they lost Odell Beckham Jr., should be looking to rebound. There are few better ways than to win the sweepstakes for Cooper.

Cooper, 27 years old, is two years younger than Odell Beckham Jr.

Last season, the Cowboys wide receiver had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Beckham had roughly 550 yards and five touchdowns.

Put simply, losing Beckham and getting Cooper would be a net positive for the organization. Considering the stakes for the franchise with Baker Mayfield in 2022, the team needs all the ammunition it can get.

2022: a make-or-break season for Baker Mayfield with or without Amari Cooper

2021 gave light to a startling trend regarding Baker Mayfield. In 2018, the quarterback broke out as a success in the NFL, posting 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

In 2019, the quarterback struggled, throwing for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In 2020, he rebounded, throwing for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj God. Just wanna give u some luv today and let u kno I’m thankful. This isn’t exactly what I wanted… but I trust U and kno u’ll pull me thru this. God. Just wanna give u some luv today and let u kno I’m thankful. This isn’t exactly what I wanted… but I trust U and kno u’ll pull me thru this.

Last season, the quarterback was injury-riddled, but ultimately struggled.

Put simply, the quarterback has been up-and-down like clockwork. Now that the pattern is known, the Browns need more. They don't simply want a solid season from Mayfield. They want a deep playoff run.

Anything less could feel like the ceiling for the quarterback.

If Mayfield has hit his ceiling, the Browns could be apt to move on. Simply look at Carson Wentz. Wentz, struggling with injuries and his own up-and-down play with a lower ceiling, has now been traded twice.

For Mayfield to avoid an end in Cleveland, he needs to take his team deep into the playoffs. Of course, the team likely won't throw him out into the fire without a legitimate chance to succeed.

As such, expect the Browns to be hunting for more weapons. Cooper, it seems, could be at the top of the list.

