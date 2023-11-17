With Deshaun Watson out for the remainder of the season following a broken bone in his throwing shoulder, the Cleveland Browns have named rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson the starter.

With Watson out, the Browns look to add another quarterback to their roster. They are hosting a QB workout this morning, and among the quarterbacks trying out will be former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news this morning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them. Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return. With Deshaun Watson’s injury, adding a practice squad player is likely," reported Ian Rapoport.

Expand Tweet

Flacco has been in the league since 2008 and last played with the Jets in 2022. He went 1-3 as the starter and has remained a free agent the entire season.

With Watson done for the year, Flacco could be an option for the Browns to bring in. Other free-agent quarterback options include Nick Foles, Matt Ryan, Colt McCoy and Bryce Perkins.

Deshaun Watson injury update: Latest on Browns QB's season-ending surgery

Deshaun Watson during the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens.

According to Ian Rapoport, Deshaun Watson has a broken bone in his throwing shoulder that will be operated upon next week.

Expand Tweet

After suffering the injury in Sunday's win vs. the Baltimore Ravens, it was reported that Watson wanted to continue to play through the pain and be shot up. However, medics informed Watson and the team that his shoulder call would fall apart if he got hit again in the same spot, forcing him to leave the game.

Expand Tweet

Watson missed two games earlier this season with a bruised rotator cuff, forcing him to miss out on Cleveland's Week 4 and Week 6 games. He returned in Week 7 before exiting the game, re-aggravating his shoulder.

After his most recent injury, Watson will be out for the remainder of the season to focus on getting his shoulder healthy again.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Ian Rapoport and H/T Sportskeeda.