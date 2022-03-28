NFL Rumors: Browns leaving door open for Odell Beckham Jr. return

Odell Beckham Jr. is out on his own more than a month after helping his team win the Super Bowl. Some are beginning to wonder why the wide receiver hasn't found a home yet. Of course, some would point to the ACL tear suffered in Super Bowl LVI, but in today's NFL, most would agree ACL tears are not as catastrophic as in the past.

While no team has bitten, that's not to say there hasn't been a sniff or a nibble from a potential destination. According to Cleveland Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter, the team's head coach Kevin Stefanski kept the idea of the wide receiver returning home on the table.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot #Browns Kevin Stefanski on FA Odell Beckham Jr. not slamming the door shut on a return to CLE: “I really like Odell. We’ll see how it all plays out.” #Browns Kevin Stefanski on FA Odell Beckham Jr. not slamming the door shut on a return to CLE: “I really like Odell. We’ll see how it all plays out.”

According to Cabot, the head coach said the following about the Super Bowl winner:

“I really like Odell. We’ll see how it all plays out."

While many players tease a return to their former team and analysts list reasons why they may return, the reality is that quick returns rarely take place. Just this offseason, Broncos linebacker Von Miller teased a return to the team just a few months after his trade. Some said it would never happen since Miller would get a taste of success away from Denver and refuse to leave.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj 🥴 send me another voice note son! Y’all I gotta tell y’all bout @tae15adams immune system!!🥴 send me another voice note son! Y’all I gotta tell y’all bout @tae15adams immune system!! 😭😭😭🥴 send me another voice note son!

However, the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson shortly after the flirtation, making many assume that No. 58 would return to the team. Instead, Miller is now a member of the Buffalo Bills and playing on a six-year deal. However, even if the wide receiver isn't signed to the Browns this offseason, he may find a way back home.

For example, sticking with the Broncos, the team just signed offensive lineman Billy Turner, who had been playing for the Green Bay Packers for the last three seasons. That said, the Browns also have a new quarterback who has a chance to lure back the wide receiver.

Why would a return to Cleveland make sense for Odell Beckham Jr?

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Deshaun Watson is now in town, and while Beckham's return would present its awkward aspects with Baker Mayfield also still on site, it does present some positives. Beckham is familiar with the team and the city, meaning most of the groundwork that would be required in moves to other cities would already be done.

From finding a good place to eat to learning the names of his teammates and the offensive playbook, Beckham would already have it covered. Also, with him already working back from an ACL tear, it would be smart for him to minimize his offseason workload if possible to allow himself to focus on healing. As it stands, the Browns are leaving the door open. Will Beckham return?

Edited by Piyush Bisht