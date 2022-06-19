NFL Rumors: Browns make major U-Turn on Baker Mayfield trade

Baker Mayfield still awaits word on his NFL future as the football world focuses on the legal entanglements of his replacement, Deshaun Watson. After learning of the Cleveland Browns’ desire to acquire the former Houston Texans quarterback, he took to social media. Mayfield made it clear he was offended and demanded a trade.

Although Baker expressed a desire to play for the Indianapolis Colts, they had other ideas and eventually made a trade for Matt Ryan. Seattle and Carolina were then rumored to be destinations, but both teams quickly quieted those rumors.

However, according to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer, Carolina and even Seattle may still be in play as Cleveland offers to pay a good portion of Mayfield’s contract. Breer stopped by the Rich Eisen show to elaborate on just how much the Browns could put up.

“They’re willing to take on a fair amount of Baker’s salary. Like $9 or 10 million. So for people out there who think that Cleveland’s holding on to Baker as Deshaun [Watson] insurance, they wouldn’t be offering to take on a pretty significant portion of the guy’s salary if they were looking to hold him until there’s more clarity in the Deshaun Watson case.”

The Seattle Seahawks have insisted they will roll with Drew Lock. They acquired Lock in a trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. They also have Geno Smith on the roster, who could create a quarterback competition as the start of the season grows closer.

Mayfield would make for interesting competition with Darnold in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers brought in Sam Darnold last season because they believed he had the potential to be great once he was away from the New York Jets. However, the team got a small sample size when Darnold suffered an injury midseason that put him out until Week 16.

As Breer said, if the Panthers were to make a trade for him and pick up the difference in his contract, it would still be a substantial amount of money.

Still, the former Sooner will have stiff competition to start with the Panthers and a clear upgrade in Seattle. For now, patience is the signal caller's best friend as each team figures out their best option.

