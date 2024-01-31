NFL rumors: Chargers will pay Jim Harbaugh $80,000,000 to coach Justin Herbert after HC’s Michigan exit

Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL, and he is about to earn a large amount of money - almost nine figures, to be exact.

Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers made one of the biggest coaching decisions in franchise history when they hired the former San Francisco 49ers leader as their new head coach. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the contract will be for five years; and on Tuesday, NBC's Mike Florio had more details.

According to the veteran writer and broadcaster, Harbaugh will earn $16 million annually for a total of $80 million over his tenure. That represents a massive investment for the Chargers, who are looking to rebound from a massive 2023 regression that saw star quarterback Justin Herbert break his finger late in the season.

Jim Harbaugh's first words since becoming Chargers head coach

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers have officially begun the Jim Harbaugh era.

During an appearance Sunday's AFC Conference Championship Game, he spoke for the first time about why he decided to return. He talked about being unable to turn down the prospect of winning the Super Bowl despite his love for Michigan:

"I got so many sands left in the hourglass and I want to take a crack at that. There's nowhere better to do it than with the Los Angeles Chargers. Susie Spanos, Dean Spanos, Ed McGuire, John Spanos and this great quarterback."

Regarding meeting the players for the first time, he said:

"I met him [quarterback Justin Herbert], and Derwin James, Pro's pros these guys, Keenan Allen. But I was a little starstruck meeting Justin (Herbert)."

The following day, the Chargers posted the first video of Harbaugh wearing their colors on social media. He says in it:

“I know the universe is big, the football universe is big, but it’s really not that big. Every job I’ve taken every step of the way in coaching there’s a connection there for me. Coming back to the Chargers, the sincerity, it was there. It just felt like home when I came here.”

For context, he had played two seasons with the franchise(1999-2000), then still based in San Diego, at the tail end of his career.

