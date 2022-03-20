NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns trying to re-sign Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney following Deshaun Watson trade

The Cleveland Browns have been making moves this offseason. After completing a trade for Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper, the franchise later swooped in for Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.

Further strengthening their playoff caliber roster, the Browns are in win-now mode. But in their pursuit of Watson and Cooper, the Browns let go of Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney.

But according to a report by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the franchise is looking to bring the duo back in free agency.

On Saturday, the Browns restructured Cooper's contract to clear out $15 million in cap space. The move prompted league sources to believe that the Browns were looking to re-sign Landry and Clowney.

"On Saturday, they restructured the contract of receiver Amari Cooper to clear about $15 million in cap space, which gives them more room to try to re-sign Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, and Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, league sources."

Former Cleveland Browns star Jarvis Landry keen on playing with Deshaun Watson

Once Jarvis Landry became an unrestricted free agent, multiple NFL teams joined the race to sign the five-time Pro Bowler.

One team that was heavily linked with signing the wide receiver was the Atlanta Falcons. With the Falcons in the running to sign Deshaun Watson as well, Landry was reportedly keen on teaming up with Watson in Atlanta.

uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM #Falcons felt they had Deshaun Watson as of this AM. There were even 3 free agents waiting (Jarvis Landry, A.J. Green and possibly Leonard Fournette) who were thinking about joining him. Just an insane situation. #Falcons felt they had Deshaun Watson as of this AM. There were even 3 free agents waiting (Jarvis Landry, A.J. Green and possibly Leonard Fournette) who were thinking about joining him. Just an insane situation.

With Watson now a member of the Browns, some believe that the Browns could use it as a bargaining chip to lure Landry back. Watson, too, seems to be a fan of the idea after liking a tweet by Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II.

Brad Stainbrook @StainbrookNFL #Browns QB Deshaun Watson appears to want WR Jarvis Landry to come back to Cleveland: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson appears to want WR Jarvis Landry to come back to Cleveland: https://t.co/d4I4EpIkkF

Clowney, on the other hand, is another star that the Browns could benefit from a return. Paired alongside All Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, expectations were sky high when the former Texans star joined the Browns on a one-year contract in 2021.

While his production wasn't up to Pro Bowl standards, the defensive end notched nine sacks and a combined total of 37 tackles. Clowney's presence even helped Garrett achieve his second consecutive All-Pro nod with a monstrous production of 16 sacks.

Edited by Adam Dickson

LIVE POLL Q. Who should the Browns prioritize signing? Jarvis Landry Jadeveon Clowney 4 votes so far