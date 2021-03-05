NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns looks to bring back a familiar face

After a tremendous 2020 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns will be looking to reload and improve on their Divisional Round exit in the upcoming campaign. While the team would like to keep most of its roster intact, especially on offense, they are likely to lose a few pieces that will need replacing ahead of the new season.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is among those linked with a move away from Cleveland. However, it is unlikely that the Browns will even consider engaging in trade talks for their All-Pro caliber receiver.

But one wide receiver who the Browns may have to part ways with is Rashard Higgins. He was on his way out of Cleveland last offseason but eventually agreed to a one-year deal with the team. After a productive 2020 NFL season, Higgins has demanded a larger contract. But given the Browns' cap space and their priority of spending primarily on defense, the 26-year-old wide receiver will likely bid adieu to the franchise after five seasons.

Five things we learned from Kevin Stefanski's offseason media session ⤵️ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 3, 2021

NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns look at bringing Breshad Perriman back

If Cleveland fails to sign Rashard Higgins back, they could look to bring a familiar face back into the building. Breshad Perriman was part of the Browns roster back in 2018 when Baker Mayfield was in his rookie season.

When Cleveland traded for Odell Beckham Jr, Breshad Perriman was let go to make cap space. He spent a season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing a 1-year, $6.5 million contract with the New York Jets last offseason. In the 2020 NFL season, Perriman caught for 505 receiving yards in 12 games.

Analyzing the WRs: Team rallied and tapped into depth after Odell Beckham Jr.'s season-ending injury — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 3, 2021

One of the things mentioned by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in his offseason media session was his desire to make the offense more potent. This suggests the team will be looking to add depth at the wide receiver position this offseason. Perhaps bringing back a veteran who already has chemistry with the quarterback could prove to be a wise move on the Browns' part. Which makes Breshad Perriman the perfect backup plan if Higgins decides to leave the franchise this NFL offseason.