NFL Rumors: Colin Cowherd reveals Commanders' QB pick in 2024 Draft

The Washington Commanders have apparently decided on their future quarterback.

It is no secret that the new head coach-general manager tandem of Dan Quinn and Adam Peters has been building a new identity for the burgundy and gold. That involves drafting their next star passer, and Colin Cowherd has an idea of who it will be.

Speaking Monday on FS1's The Herd, he said:

"I've been told the Washington Commanders, right now as of today, would choose Jayden Daniels, LSU quarterback, as their top pick."

He continued:

"They believe he's more consistent than Drake Maye; he's quicker, more mobile than Drake Maye. And offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who will have some say in this, has had multiple quarterbacks in his college and pro coaching career that play like him."

Commanders' divisional rivals also interested in Jayden Daniels

As it turns out, the Commanders are not the only NFC East team that would love to have Jayden Daniels. The New York Giants have also shown interest in the former LSU Tiger, who won the 2023 Heisman Trophy after passing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote:

"When it comes to this year's quarterbacks, Daniels is a name to keep an eye on, if he's not among the top two picks with Williams. He is a player who is well-regarded within the organization and that multiple sources with connections to (general manager Joe) Schoen and (head coach Brian) Daboll believe would be an ideal fit in their offense."

Besides their belief in Daniels' potential, the Giants have long been speculated to regret extending 2019 sixth-overall pick Daniel Jones for four years and $160 million in the previous offseason. This is due to their massive regression from 2022-23 and Jones' concurrent ACL injury.

There has been precedent for players, especially quarterbacks, being traded or even released before beginning a new contract. Troy Aikman and Blake Bortles come to mind, and either can be an option.

There is also the notion that wide receiver — which the team is short on — has so deep a pool that Big Blue can hold off until the third round before choosing one, given the emergence of Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt and the continuing reliability of Darius Slayton.