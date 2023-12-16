NFL Rumors: Commanders make big decision on Ron Rivera's future

Ron Rivera's time in Washington could be coming to an end. The tenure he's had there since the 2019-2020 season could end this year, according to the latest rumors.

Per Diana Russini of The Athletic, there's no reason to believe that he's coming back. In fact, she went so far as to say that "multiple people" believe he's done once the regular season concludes. Russini said:

"There are no surprises arriving in Washington at the end of the regular season. At this point it’s understood around the building based on multiple people I have spoken with that Ron Rivera and some front office members will be fired.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Since acquiring the team, new owner Josh Harris has had the vision to keep Rivera in place through the end of the season, then move on. It’s really not a secret anymore."

The new ownership plays a big role in this. Josh Harris, who bought the team from the embattled Dan Snyder, has it in mind to keep Rivera through the season. However, that grace likely won't extend beyond the regular season.

The Commanders have not been good but arguably have not been bad enough to warrant a mid-season firing. That's not exactly the same situation that Rivera's former team, the Carolina Panthers, are in this season.

Nor is it the same situation as the Las Vegas Raiders, who axed Josh McDaniels, or the Los Angeles Chargers, who ousted Brandon Staley after a 63-21 beatdown in primetime.

Who could replace Ron Rivera?

Ron Rivera's job will likely be available this offseason

While they will likely go through candidates and make interviews, Ron Rivera's job is likely going to Eric Bienemy.

The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator left for Washington, and it's possible that he understood that he would be a prime successor. He has been looking for a coach's job before and has turned down other offensive coordinator jobs until this season.

Thus, it makes sense that he might've been told that he'd have a chance at replacing Rivera.