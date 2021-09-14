NFL Rumors: Could the Seahawks target Todd Gurley to replace Rashaad Penny?

On Sunday, Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered an injury in his team's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He reaggravated a calf injury that he was nursing. Penny is expected to miss a few weeks.

#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny reaggravated a calf injury in Sunday’s game and is expected to be shut down for a few weeks to fully heal, source said. A stint on IR may be the solution. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

The Seahawks currently have Chris Carson handling backfield duties, so there would be a lot of value in looking at the free-agent market. Todd Gurley could offer some much-needed depth and create a pretty successful three-man running back room for the Seahawks once Alex Collins returns, especially since it doesn't seem that Deejay Dallas offers much upside. He only had one carry for five yards in Sunday's game.

Would Todd Gurley help the Seahawks backfield?

Chris Carson had a decent outing on Sunday. The Seahawks' running back had 97 yards on 16 attempts, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. That is a respectable return, considering how much the Seahawks like to pass the ball. Alex Collins was "healthily inactive" and should be returning to action in Week 2.

Those are the only two reliable running backs currently on the Seahawks roster. Now would likely be the time to call on Todd Gurley, who has yet to sign with an NFL team. The Seahawks even attempted to use Freddy Swain in a running package, but that only netted five yards. It would seem the Seahawks could lean heavily on bringing in some veteran help.

Gurley was productive with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He amassed 678 yards at an average of 3.5 yards per carry with nine touchdowns. It would be smart for the Seahawks to see if they can land Gurley on a team-friendly one-year deal.

Gurley would add a new dimension to the Seahawks' running back room. He would help form a three-pronged rushing attack that the Seahawks could use. Taking the pressure off Russell Wilson in any way would benefit their offensive game. Carson, Collins, and Gurley would elevate the running back room quite a bit.

Also Read

It would be wise to call on Gurley before more injury-ridden teams need the veteran's services. The Seahawks have $11 million in cap space. A one-year deal for Gurley north of $3 million wouldn't necessarily break their bank.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar