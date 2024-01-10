NFL Rumors: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn among leading candidates to replace Pete Carroll as Seahawks HC

Dan Quinn better get ready.

The Seattle Seahawks made a shocking move on Wednesday, as they announced that Pete Carroll would be moved to an advisor position within the organization, effectively ending his 14-year stint as the head coach of the team.

Reports coming from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN put current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as the leading candidate to become the head coach for the Seahawks. Quinn is in his third season in Dallas, and could be looking to return to a head coach job.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He held the job with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020, and among his most notable achievements there, he won the NFC in 2016. However, the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI after a huge second-half collapse against the New England Patriots, in which they were leading 28-3 with 17 minutes to go.

Quinn also worked with the Seahawks as the defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. He won one Super Bowl with the franchise and, most notably, helped shape the Legion of Boom, the historic defensive back that featured Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor.

Dan Quinn has also led a fantastic Cowboys defense in 2023

Expectations were high for the franchise, especially with a loaded defense. Micah Parsons had compared the group to the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, who catapulted that team to a Super Bowl win even with subpar quarterback play by Trent Dilfer - Parsons said their defense was at the same level.

The consistency brought by Dan Quinn, combined with the quality of the players has seen many Dallas Cowboys fans pointing it out as a complete defense. Trevon Diggs' injury was a huge problem for them midway through the season, but at the same time, the emergence of Daron Bland had the group ready to compete for the division, which they won.

You won't find many duos - if any - who are better than Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence pressuring the opposing quarterbacks. Quinn has made them nearly unstoppable. It's a matter of time before he becomes a head coach again - this time, we hope, with no 28-3 comebacks allowed.