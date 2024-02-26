NFL Rumors: Cowboys make decision on Tony Pollard’s future with franchise ahead of free agency

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard knew that he would be playing for his future in 2023 as the team placed the franchise tag on him. After a breakout season as Ezekiel Elliott's backup, as he was the perfect foil to Zeke's physicality, Pollard was thrust into the No. 1 role this year.

But things didn't quite pan out the way he or Dallas had hoped and now it appears that his time as a Cowboy is up. With his future already uncertain, coupled with a 'down' season despite hitting the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive year, the writing is on the wall.

Now, we have further confirmation of that as ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Dallas won't franchise tag Pollard again as the $12 million tag can't be justified to be used on Pollard after his 2023 exploits.

There will no doubt be suitors for Pollard's services as he did seem to find his groove towards the end of the season, but it feels like he will be moving on in free agency as a team will pay him what he wants...it just won't be the Cowboys.

Tony Pollard's time in Dallas over? What next for running back?

Given how we have seen how teams treat the running back position in free agency last season, don't expect a swift signing when Pollard officially becomes a free agent.

The running back position has lost some of its shine over the years, and with rookie running backs like Isiah Pacheco, who was a seventh-round pick, being a big weapon for the Kansas City Chiefs, teams are willing to spend big on an established back when a rookie can do just a good of a job.

So where does that leave Tony Pollard? In short, there will be a team that will pay him what he wants, but he may have to bide his time over the next couple of months.

Coming off his leg injury sustained in the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, he was a slow burn as he worked his way back to being 100 percent confident in his body.

Now, after putting another 1,000-yard season together, Tony Pollard will be looking to continue his career elsewhere. Dan Quinn is in Washington and could be looking for a partner for Brian Robinson Jr. Just food for thought.