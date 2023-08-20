NFL Rumors: Cowboys rookie DeMarvion Overshown could miss entire season with major injury

DeMarvion Overshown was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The franchise targeted him to add some much-needed depth to their linebackers, one of the weakest position groups on their current roster. A strong showing by the rookie during training camp and the preseason could potentially earn the rookie a significant role in their defensive scheme.

Unfortunately for Overshown, he suffered a devastating knee injury during the Cowboys' second preseason game. The team fears that he may have torn his ACL in his left knee, which would almost definitely keep him out for the entire 2023 NFL season.

According to Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken, the rookie linebacker will need to first have an MRI to confirm the exact details of the injury, but the team is legitimately worried. Head coach Mike McCarthy voiced his concern during a press conference following the game.

“You just say your prayers, and hopefully, the imaging points in the right direction," said McCarthy. He's had an incredible camp. We talk about him, it seems like, almost every other day. I just hope he's OK.”

Injuries are always an unfortunate risk for all players participating in the NFL preseason. DeMarvion Overshown made what looked like a routine tackle on Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet, but it could have potentially ended his 2023 NFL season before it even got started.

The one positive side to the story is that Overshown was spotted walking to the locker room on his own following the initial injury. While this doesn't mean that he avoided serious injury, it's obviously more encouraging than needing to be carted to the locker room.

DeMarvion Overshown's injury could leave Cowboys thin at LB

The Dallas Cowboys are already relatively thin at their linebacker position, bringing just six players with them to the 2023 NFL preseason. Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox are reportedly locked in as starters, with the third spot in Dan Quinn's 4-3 defensive scheme up for grabs. DeMarvion Overshown had a legitimate shot at significant playing time and possibly a starting role.

With Micah Parsons reportedly switching to a full-time edge rusher for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, the Cowboys currently have limited options on their current roster. Malik Jefferson suffered a foot injury in their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving just Damone Clark and Devin Harper as the only other healthy linebackers listed on their active roster.

