NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott’s contract extension expected to eclipse Lamar Jackson’s monster $52,000,000 deal

Dak Prescott is among the biggest names in the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys star is once again in the headlines. The two-time Pro Bowler is having a stellar 2023–24 season, with the Cowboys having already clinched a playoff berth. He is also one of the best bets in the running for the NFL MVP of the season.

The 30-year-old leads the league by registering 30 passing touchdowns and only seven interceptions, all while accumulating a total of 3,892 passing yards. Given his excellence on the pitch, the Cowboys are expected to offer him a bumper deal, which could well surpass Lamar Jackson's contract.

According to Jordan Schultz of B/R, the Dallas Cowboys are extremely keen to finalize a contract extension for Prescott. Should a deal go through, it would rank him among the top-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Prescott currently earns an average of $40,000,000 and is the joint 10th highest-paid quarterback in the league, as per Spotrac. Reports suggest that the 30-year-old is set for a sharp appraisal, with a new deal likely to range in the $55–$60 million range.

Should the terms be agreed upon, the Cowboys star's extension will not surpass Lamar Jackson's $52,000,000 deal but could also go past what Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals bags per year. Burrow, on average, takes as much as $55,000,000.

Top 7 highest-paid QBs in the NFL in 2023

Player Team Average Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals $55,000,000 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers $52,500,000 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens $52,000,000 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles $51,000,000 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos $48,517,647 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals $46,100,000 DeShaun Watson Cleveland Browns $46,000,000

Does Dak Prescott have a no-trade clause in his contract?

Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys in March 2021. His deal runs out next year and both parties are 'motivated' to continue their association for years to come.

The ball is, however, in Prescott's court. The 30-year-old has a no-trade and no-tag clause in his current contract, giving him significant leverage. Should an agreement not be reached, he will become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The Cowboys, though, remain confident in getting Prescott to sign on the dotted line. Franchise owner Jerry Jones is in full praise of their star quarterback and believes the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be with the team for a long time.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas in September, Jones said,

Those numbers on those contracts, those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly, that's always on your mind. So it's on the mind on a player decision in the middle of the year. So it's just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time.

Dak will be in action on Saturday night as the Cowboys aim to bounce back after consecutive losses as they face the Detroit Lions.