NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott speaks on contract extension and future with Dallas Cowboys

During a press conference at the end of July, Dak Prescott was asked about the recent spate of contract extensions for quarterbacks. He had this to say:

"I wasn’t paying attention much when mine was going on, so damn sure not paying attention now that it’s other guys."

Prescott added:

“So happy for all of them, good for the league, and I’m sure it’ll just continue to go that way.”

When asked what he would do if the Cowboys offered him a similar contract, Prescott was quick to deflect. He stated that it would be a “private conversation” with the franchise.

ESPN's Todd Archer, however, believes the Cowboys should, at least, explore handing Prescott a new contract. They should do this before the cost of a starting NFL quarterback goes into the stratosphere.

An agent seemingly told Archer about the Cowboys QB:

“I wouldn’t do it with where the money is going with the quarterbacks and where the salary cap is going with the new TV deal. He is already set for life. Why not wait? If Dak did it, it would be to help the team build around him.”

The Dallas Cowboys may have handed Dak Prescott a $160 million contract back in 2021, but it wasn't quite a deal that set a precedent, now, was it?

The Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year deal after he played out the 2019 season in the final year of his rookie contract. But with a bonus worth a massive $66 million, Prescott was golden.

This, however, is a quarterback's league. With cap management starting in 2023, could the Cowboys explore handing Dak Prescott a fresh contract on improved terms?

Dak Prescott's contract situation

Why are we talking about an extension for the Cowboys QB when he just signed one last year?

Because, as things stand, in terms of annual value, while Rodgers is currently the highest-paid quarterback, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are eligible to sign extensions after the 2022-23 NFL season.

With Kyler Murray on a $230 million contract spread over five years, Burrow's and Herbert's extensions could very well push the average elite QB's annual salary close to $50 million.

As things stand, it appears unlikely that it's a conversation Prescott and the franchise will have. There's also significant optimism as Prescott enters his seventh season in Dallas with one thing on his mind: the Super Bowl.

With CeeDee Lamb coming into his own, the Cowboys will always have a shot at glory. But considering Michael Gallup and James Washington will be out for a while, Dak Prescott will have to pull a rabbit out of his hat to elevate a depleted WR corps.

