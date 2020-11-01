It’s safe to say that things have not gone according to plan in Dallas for America’s Team. The Dallas Cowboys were supposed to win the NFC East outright and challenge for the NFC crown, but sit at a disappointing 2-5 on the season.

Despite their slow start, they are not looking to part ways with talented third-year receiver Michael Gallup, despite the receiving corps being the deepest unit on the roster.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones made it clear that they have no interest in trading WR Michael Gallup — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2020

The addition of 2020 first-round draft pick Ceedee Lamb at wide receiver, plus an impressive start to the season for second-year pro Cedrick Wilson, have left some questioning whether Gallup’s presence on the Dallas Cowboys is more of a luxury and redundancy rather than a necessity.

Gallup, a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft, has improved each year he has been in the league. Last season, he set career highs with 66 receptions and 1,107 yards, reaching the end zone six times.

This season, however, he’s taken a step back. But in fairness, the entire Dallas Cowboys offense has regressed after the season-ending injury to starting QB Dak Prescott.

Gallup only has 14 catches for 237 yards going into Week 8. It appears unlikely that his trade value will increase with reserve QB’s Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci at the helm, but Dallas appears content to keep Gallup around, figuring that he may be a part of their long-term plans.

Gallup’s bond with his starting quarterback appears to run deeper than football, which might be another compelling reason why the Cowboys are reluctant to part ways with him. Prescott tragically lost his brother Jace earlier in the year to suicide, which unfortunately was something Gallup could relate to in his family. Gallup’s brother, Andrew, committed suicide in November 2018, which allowed him to provide unique support to his teammate and friend.

"When it happened to me, I needed a little bit of space, but I also needed people there for me as well," Gallup said. "I let him know I was in his corner."

Michael Gallup lost a brother suddenly in 2018. This year, Dak Prescott did. No 2 tragedies same. But Gallup reached out.



"When it happened to me, I needed a little bit of space, but I also needed people there for me as well," Gallup said. "I let him know I was in his corner." pic.twitter.com/LaNyqtnX0w — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 18, 2020

For all of their injuries and recent trade activity, the Dallas Cowboys are still very much alive for the division title in a weak NFC East. They face off against the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, with a chance to tie the Eagles in the loss column with a victory.