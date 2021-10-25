NFL Rumors: Should the Dallas Cowboys trade WR Michael Gallup?

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is almost upon the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL. The NFC East leaders are expected to be active on deadline day. One name that has garnered interest around the league is Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.

ESPN's Todd Archer wrote the following about the possibility of the Cowboys trading away Gallup:

The Cowboys wouldn't want to do this, but Gallup has not played since the opener because of a calf injury and is in the final year of his contract. Given the talent in the group, the Cowboys might be able to get something in return, but they wouldn't want to walk away from Gallup.

Translation: The Cowboys are not planning to trade Gallup away. Jerry and Stephen Jones want to load the team with talent, not peel it off.

Buyers? Maybe. Sellers? Unmistakably not. Archer went on to write a simple question:

Would the Cowboys be able to swing a deal for an immediate need (cornerback, defensive tackle) or a potential draft pick?

Why would the Cowboys trade Gallup away?

𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙮𝙙𝙚𝙣 🎃 @KeldonsWRLD i hope y’all realize the cowboys are 5-1 without•DEMARCUS LAWRENCE•LA’EL COLLINS•MICHAEL GALLUPy’all should probably wake up and realize we are a threat to the NFC🤠 i hope y’all realize the cowboys are 5-1 without•DEMARCUS LAWRENCE•LA’EL COLLINS•MICHAEL GALLUPy’all should probably wake up and realize we are a threat to the NFC🤠 https://t.co/5fI3q8evi8

The Cowboys are on a five-game winning streak, but that does not mean the team is perfect, far from it.

The secondary and the pass rush need help, so it makes sense to use Gallup to address these problems. But is it worth it? The Cowboys' secondary remains a weak link for the team. Dallas is allowing 7.9 yards per passing attempt, which puts them at 20th in the league.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the few reasons the unit isn't among the worst in the league. The play of the safeties and corners outside of Diggs is subpar.

While Diggs holds opposing quarterbacks to a 28.4 passer rating, Anthony Brown allows a rating of 92.4. Jourdan Lewis has not been much better in the slot, giving up a rating of 107.2.

The options on the bench are not encouraging either. Maurice Canady gave up a touchdown and 55 yards on only a couple of targets. The Cowboys drafted Nahshon Wright as a future starter. Putting him out on the field this early could hinder his development and confidence.

While it seems like the Cowboys will have an overabundance of receivers once Gallup returns from his calf injury, what happens if CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, or Ced Wilson get injured?

Jon Machota @jonmachota Mike McCarthy said WR Michael Gallup is the closest to returning of the injured group of Gallup, DE DeMarcus Lawrence and DT Neville Gallimore Mike McCarthy said WR Michael Gallup is the closest to returning of the injured group of Gallup, DE DeMarcus Lawrence and DT Neville Gallimore

Gallup had more than 1,100 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He is only 25 and a playmaker. He can step up to the plate and be a huge difference-maker this season. And that is far more valuable than what other teams would offer for him.

In short, for now, the Cowboys should not trade Gallup because it could create one problem while not fixing the other.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar