NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys make re-signing of star WR top priority before start of free agency

The Dallas Cowboys have a nightmare on their hands when it comes to the salary cap heading into the 2022 season. Even before the offseason begins, they are already projected to be $12 million over the salary cap, with stars like Dalton Schultz and Leighton Vander Esch about to hit the free-agency market.

But it seems the team is focusing on retaining the services of wide receiver Michael Gallup above all else prior to free agency.

Report: The Dallas Cowboys are expected to prioritize re-signing WR Michael Gallup before the start of free agency.

Michael Gallup, when paired with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, gives the Cowboys one of the best trios in the NFL. However, Gallup played only nine games in 2021 and suffered a season-ending ACL tear late in the season. When healthy, Gallup is a borderline 1,000-yard receiver, which gives the Cowboys three such receivers in their lineup.

Being a 1,000-yard receiver usually warrants big money and the team currently cannot grant him his worth: a four-year deal with a salary of at least $12 million per year.

Dallas Cowboys may move Amari Cooper to retain Gallup

There are other rumors swirling in Dallas that another wide receiver could be moving on. Amari Cooper has been the sujbec of many of these rumors. Cooper is is taking up $22 million in cap space in 2022 but it could be argued that he did not play up to his paycheck in 2021. After two straight 1,000-yard seasons, he played in 15 games and finished with 68 catches for 865 yards.

Cooper missed two games due to COVID-19 and being unvaccinated, which likely won't sit well with Jerry Jones, who is already unpleased with Amari's large contract and low production.

There's a strong possibility the Cowboys will look to trade Cooper to free up cap space to keep some of their pending free agents, which seems logical as Michael Gallup had a nearly identical season to him and is going to be $10+ million cheaper.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr Jerry Jones is frustrated with Amari Cooper's contract and relative production. Jerry Jones is frustrated with Amari Cooper's contract and relative production.

Gallup doesn't get that type of focus in double coverage like Cooper does, but Dallas is strapped for cash at the moment. One imagines there's a reason why Jerry Jones was hellbent on making the Super Bowl this year, as he knew the roster wouldn't be the same next season.

- Ezekiel Elliott expected back

- Amari Cooper's future uncertain

- Michael Gallup's re-signing is a priority

Alongside Cooper and Gallup, there is stud CeeDee Lamb, who is entering his third year in the league and will be seeking his own big contract soon. Dallas could restructure the contracts of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to free up space to keep Cooper and Gallup.

But they would still leave limited cap space to work with. The team has some serious decisions to make and it starts with what to do with Gallup. The question remains... should he walk or remain in Texas?

