NFL Rumors: Dalvin Cook drops massive hint on joining Jets after visit with AFC East franchise

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is currently on a visit to the New York Jets, and there is optimism around the Jets camp that they will be able to persuade the player to sign a deal.

The Jets fans were seen chanting Cook's name, and it seems like that left a positive impact on the former Minnesota Vikings star. The running back retweeted the video with a green heart, and it could be an indication that he will be seen playing in front of those fans in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Jets fans trying to chant Dalvin Cook onto the team at training camp 🗣️



(via @NYJets_Media)

pic.twitter.com/M1cJdolFog DAL-VIN COO-OOKJets fans trying to chant Dalvin Cook onto the team at training camp 🗣️(via @NYJets_Media)

Cook is also pursued by the Miami Dolphins, but with Aaron Rodgers' contract restructured, the Jets could offer him the best possible deal.

Getting paid well and playing with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback to compete for the Super Bowl might be too hard to down for the star RB. As a result, it will be interesting to see what he ends up doing with preseason games beginning in a few weeks.

Dalvin Cook will provide another dimension to Jets offense

Dalvin Cook: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

The New York Jets already have a pretty good offense spearheaded by Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, and Allen Lazard, but they don't have a multi-dimensional player like Cook.

Breece Hall is coming off an ACL injury, and Cook's presence could help the team in a lot of ways. He is an excellent dual-threat option who will thrive alongside Rodgers and will end up helping the young running back as well.

In addition, he will be motivated to silence those who doubted him after his release from the Vikings. Regardless of which team acquires him, Cook is likely to have another phenomenal season to prove that he deserves to be paid a substantial salary.

Last season, he had 264 carries for 1,173 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, out of which were two receiving touchdowns on 39 receptions for 295 yards. These numbers can improve further if he gets the opportunity to play alongside a quarterback like Rodgers.