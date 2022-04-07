NFL Rumors: Former Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer could return to his old job

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer's reputation took a major blow after being terminated last season. The former college head coach didn't get the chance to finish his inaugural season with the Jags.

There is now speculation that the former coach is rumored to make a return to the FOX sports network as a college football analyst. This is a job Meyer held before accepting to take over for the Jaguars.

Pat McAfee, host of the Pat McAfee Show, spoke about the rumors of Urban Meyer's possible return to television.

WrestleMania Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive Allegedly Urban Meyer COULD be heading back to Fox Allegedly Urban Meyer COULD be heading back to Fox#PMSLive https://t.co/GWTxrlo539

"There's rumors now on the internet that Urban Meyer might be heading back to Fox Sports. Maybe talking a little ball...talking a little shop on Big Noon Saturday's Game Day kickoff. That's what the internet is saying. There's a chance, there's (allegedly) an insider at Ohio State who has been leaking information to people saying, 'Hey, look for Urban to get back onto the kickoff show...the Big Noon Game Day show.'"

After being hired on January 14, 2021, Meyer took control of the Jacksonville Jaguars and things haven't been the same for the franchise since then. Meyer's record was 2-11, which was an embarrassment in itself.

But it was Meyer's many mishaps off the field which was the likely cause for him to be fired in the middle of his first season with the team.

The first mishap was hiring (and subsequently firing 35 hours after hiring) strength coach Chris Doyle. The latter was accused of bullying and making racist remarks as a strength coach at the University of Iowa.

Jacksonville Jaguars had a miserable time with Meyer at the helm (file photo)

Meyer was then chided for allowing Tim Tebow, his former star quarterback when coaching the University of Florida, to try out for tight end. This is a position the former Heisman Trophy winner had never played before. Tebow did not make the final roster.

After a Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio, Meyer stayed behind after the game while his team headed back to Jacksonville. A video was later released from the same night showing Meyer in a bar, dancing, and inappropriately touching a young woman who was not his wife.

He apologized the following day, but reports indicated that the trust between the coach and the team was broken. Meyer was fired on December 16, 2021 and has been on the receiving end of many jokes since his termination.

Can Jacksonville Jaguars turn things around with Doug Pederson?

Jacksonville Jaguars Introduce Doug Pederson As New Head Coach

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is being hired as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, source tells ESPN. Former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is being hired as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, source tells ESPN.

On February 3, 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson would be joining the team as head coach. Pederson comes from the Andy Reid coaching tree and is known to be a 'player's coach'.

The culmination of many years of coaching in the NFL came in 2017 as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Pederson was able to show off his coaching chops that season. Backup quarterback Nick Foles led the team to a win after taking over from Carson Wentz late in the season.

The head coach will now be tasked with changing a culture of losing that has presided over the Jaguars franchise for much of the past 10 seasons.

Former number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence will return in his second season and will look to build upon a tumultuous rookie season. Much of that season was not his fault.

The Jaguars will also have former Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne. He had missed all of last season (his rookie season) with a Lisfranc injury.

With the number one pick in this year's NFL Draft, the future looks a lot more promising with Doug Pederson at the helm of the franchise.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat