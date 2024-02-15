NFL Rumors: Former NFC West HC emerges as quality candidate to fill 49ers DC vacancy

The San Francisco 49ers are one defensive coordinator lighter this week as Steve Wilks was ousted after losing Super Bowl 58. With Wilks now gone, attention turns toward potential candidates to fill the vacancy. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio named former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as a quality candidate to take the reins. Here's how he put it on Thursday's show:

"If I were Kyle Shanahan, I'd call Pete Carroll. You want somebody to come in and run the Seattle defense? How about the godfather of it? Bring him in. Wouldn't that be something?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, claiming Carroll would be thrilled to join the Seahawks' rival:

"If I'm Pete Carroll and I wanted to remain the coach at the Seahawks and I got the door closed in my face, like Michael Scott with Robert Dunder. Hell, yeah. I'll go coach the 49ers defense. Hell, yeah, I'll do it."

49ers' fans are still upset about losing the Super Bowl. That said, getting one of the architects behind one of their greatest rivals would be an impressive consolation prize.

49ers rival Pete Carroll wraps impressive ending to Seahawks coaching tenure

Pete Carroll at Seattle Seahawks Press Conference

It isn't often that coaches or players get to end a tenure on a high, but many would argue that's what happened with Pete Carroll. He built a name with Russell Wilson in Seattle, and then managed to deliver strong evidence that the head coach was the more important piece to the team.

After Russell Wilson moved on from Seattle, Carroll stuck around with Geno Smith. Exceeding expectations for the franchise in back-to-back seasons. While the Seahawks failed to reach the postseason this year, Geno Smith got the first two winning records of his ten-year career under Carroll.

Carroll might have been ousted as head coach, is expected to stay with the franchise in some capacity. The longtime coach has been left with options. He can choose to kick his feet up and bask in his accomplishments with the Seattle Seahawks in a de facto emeritus role, or can dive back into the trenches with a faraway franchise.

The latter choice would undoubtedly cause a stir in the division, but would it be one for the better with the San Francisco 49ers?