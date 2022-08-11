NFL Rumors: Frank Gore dragged naked woman across hallway during altercation

Former NFL running back Frank Gore was reportedly involved in an altercation with an unidentified 28-year-old woman. The incident happened early in the morning on July 31 at the Tropicana Casino’s Havana Tower.

According to legal documents recently obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore allegedly violently pulled the woman along the 59th-floor hallway by her hair while she was naked. When the police arrived on the scene, the altercation was over and the woman “did not show signs of injury.” Therefore, no arrests were made.

Upon further investigation, Gore was charged with simple assault a few days later. According to records, he has a court appearance scheduled for October. Of course, this situation reminded fans of the domestic violence incident between Ray Rice and his then-girlfriend. The altercation, which took place in Atlantic City, was caught on camera. The footage essentially ended Rice’s career.

Following his retirement from football, Gore started a new career as a boxer. He won his latest match back in May.

He's one of the top running backs of all time. Through a sixteen-year career that saw the him tote the rock for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets, he accumulated 16,000 rushing yards.

Gore announced his retirement on June 2, after signing a one-day contract with the 49ers in order to retire from the team that drafted him. The running back was called the "Bowling Ball" for his compact and powerful running style. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time NFC Offensive player of the year.

Frank Gore will appear in court in Ocober, but so far details on the case are few

Gore’s move to the Indianapolis Colts with old friend and college teammate Andre Johnson was based on their best chance of winning a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, and not long after joining the team, star quarterback Andrew Luck’s injury issues began. Frank Gore is one more big-name player who retired without a championship ring.

More information about Frank Gore’s altercation will no doubt come to light in the coming weeks. The running back is the latest in a long line of professional athletes who have turned to violence and landed in trouble with the law. As of right now, details are scarce on the case, and Frank Gore has yet to release a statement.

