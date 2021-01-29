NFL Rumors: Indianapolis Colts need Andrew Luck now more than ever

With Philip Rivers retiring from the NFL this off-season, the Indianapolis Colts need Andrew Luck now more than ever before.

The former Colts quarterback shockingly retired from the NFL in August 2019. But Indianapolis would love nothing more than to pick up the phone and hear Andrew Luck saying he will be back.

At the moment, the Indianapolis Colts are scrounging around to figure out how they are going to replace Philip Rivers. Luck does not do the social media stuff, so it's hard to track what he is thinking about the Colts' current situation. Indianapolis Colts have not heard anything from their former franchise quarterback since 2019.

With the Colts needing a new quarterback, one with experience, it wouldn't be surprising if Jim Irsay gets on the phone and asks Luck to come back, especially if the team shoots and misses on Matthew Stafford and the Cowboys re-sign Dak Prescott.

“He knows we would love to have him back, but only he can answer that question deep in his heart and his soul.”



- Jim Irsay on Andrew Luck

The Indianapolis Colts ownership and players do not foresee Andrew Luck making a return to the Colts.

However, anything in the NFL is possible; an Andrew Luck return is a long shot, but possible. On that note, let's take a look at why the Indianapolis Colts need Andrew Luck back in their team.

What the return of Andrew Luck would do for the Indianapolis Colts

Former Colts QB Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck spent eight years with the Indianapolis Colts before he retired from the NFL.

During this period, he was selected to four NFL Pro Bowls. He also won the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and was named in the NFL Top 100 six times.

Still one of my favorite Andrew Luck throws ever...Can't believe they won this game too #Colts pic.twitter.com/2PoUZjB2Vj — Smart Football (@SmartfootbalI) January 22, 2021

In his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Andrew Luck led the team to the playoffs.

In 2014, the Indianapolis Colts reached the AFC Championship Game. Andrew Luck made one more playoff appearance with the Colts in 2018.

When looking at the numbers Andrew Luck put up during his eight years with the Colts, it would not be surprising for them to ask the player to return.

Andrew Luck Career Stats:

-- Completions: 2,000.

-- Attempts: 3,290.

-- Completion Percentage: 60.8.

-- Passing Yards: 23,671.

-- Touchdowns: 171.

-- Interceptions: 83.

Indianapolis Colts would love nothing more than to have their former quarterback back under center.

The leadership he brought to the team was something the Colts have been lacking from their quarterbacks.

It is a long shot for Andrew Luck to come back but don't count out his return for the 2021 NFL Season!