NFL Rumors: Insider believes Calvin Ridley could be on his way to the Patriots

After the trade of fellow wide receiver Julio Jones, the Atlanta Falcons viewed Calvin Ridley as WR1 for the 2021 NFL season. But that's not what happened for either party. Ridley didn't make the international trip with the Atlanta Falcons to London in early October. He did return to play with the Falcons against the Miami Dolphins on October 24 but was listed as inactive the following week.

The Atlanta Falcons listed Ridley as out with a personal matter and later that day, he himself said that he was stepping away from the game of football to work on his mental health.

While that is a serious concern for Ridley and his overall future, of course there is always the business side of the game. The Falcons could trade him this offseason. Atlanta had already picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, and since he didn't play a significant amount in 2021, it doesn't count toward his service time.

So, the Falcons could see 2022 as his fourth year and still have the additional fifth year in 2023, which is worth $11.1 million. Or they could opt to trade the talented wide receiver instead.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo



My colleague From @gmfb Weekend on the future of #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley. My read here is a trade is a very strong possibility.My colleague @wyche89 said recently both sides could be looking for a fresh start. I agree. From @gmfb Weekend on the future of #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley. My read here is a trade is a very strong possibility.My colleague @wyche89 said recently both sides could be looking for a fresh start. I agree. https://t.co/AoPy7UPHDo

Would the Patriots trade for WR Calvin Ridley?

Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants

NFL insider Benjamin Albright tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he believes that not only will the Atlanta Falcons trade their wide receiver but that he will go to the New England Patriots this offseason.

Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL Would not be surprised at all to see WR Calvin Ridley dealt to the New England Patriots this off season. Would not be surprised at all to see WR Calvin Ridley dealt to the New England Patriots this off season.

This comes after NFL Network's Mike Garafalo also said that he, too, believes the wide receiver will be on the move this offseason.

"My educated prediction, is that Calvin Ridley is elsewhere for the 2022 season ...''- Mike Garafalo on "Good Morning Football"

There has been speculation that the New England Patriots are looking for a big-name wide receiver to give their offensive game plan an advantage. There were rumors earlier in the week that Odell Beckham Jr. would be a good fit for the Patriots, but making a trade with the Falcons seems a bit more realistic and something that Bill Belichick would be willing to work out.

The trade would probably cost a second or third-round pick just because there isn't much to go off of from Ridley's 2021 stats. But what the Patriots would get in return would be well worth it. It may also be better for a wide receiver with so much talent to get a change of scenery.

Also Read Article Continues below

Miles Garrett @MilesGarrettTV



Everything you’re seeing on Twitter/networks have been hunches and assumptions so far. With all this Calvin Ridley talk, it’s important to note that there hasn’t been a single REPORT that the #Falcons are planning on moving him.Everything you’re seeing on Twitter/networks have been hunches and assumptions so far. With all this Calvin Ridley talk, it’s important to note that there hasn’t been a single REPORT that the #Falcons are planning on moving him. Everything you’re seeing on Twitter/networks have been hunches and assumptions so far. https://t.co/FZZobpGEAZ

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by David Nyland