What is Tom Brady's record against Atlanta Falcons?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is one of four quarterbacks in the history of the NFL to defeat every team. Brady joined Hall of Famers Peyton Manning & Brett Favre and Drew Brees when he beat the New England Patriots in Week 4.

Heading into Week 13, Brady and the Buccaneers are 8-3 and have a three-game lead in the NFC South over the Atlanta Falcons, their opponents at the Mercedes-Benz Dome this week. The Falcons entered this game with a 5-6 record. They lost 48-25 to the Buccaneers back in Week 2 at Raymond James Stadium. Brady has faced the Falcons eight times in his career, but how has the 14-time All-Pro quarterback fared against them?

Tom Brady's stats and record against Falcons

In his eight career games against the Falcons, Brady is a perfect 8-0 with 22 touchdown passes to two interceptions in the regular season and one in the postseason. His only two interceptions versus Atlanta came in Week 5 of the 2005 season while as a member of the New Patriots and in Week 17 last year as the Buccaneers signal-caller. The most touchdown passes he has thrown in a game are five, which he managed earlier this year.

Carmen Vitali @CarmieV Tom Brady’s average passer rating of 114.2 against the Falcons is tied for the second-best against any single opponent in NFL history with Kurt Warner. They trail only Aaron Rodgers, who sits at 115.4.



And get this: Warner’s and Rodgers’ highs are ALSO against Atlanta. Tom Brady’s average passer rating of 114.2 against the Falcons is tied for the second-best against any single opponent in NFL history with Kurt Warner. They trail only Aaron Rodgers, who sits at 115.4.And get this: Warner’s and Rodgers’ highs are ALSO against Atlanta.

He has over 2,500 passing yards in his games against the Falcons (2,507 yards, to be exact). Brady has four games with 300 or more passing yards against the Falcons. In seven of his eight games against Atlanta, he has posted a quarterback rating of over 100. The lone game with a sub-100 quarterback was in 2009 when he had a quarterback rating of 87.1 in a 26-10 win in a Week 3 contest in Atlanta.

Brady and the Patriots faced the Falcons in Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. He threw for 466 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception as the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead as the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and overtime, winning 34-28.

James Yarcho @JYarcho_BUCS The Bucs are on a bit of a heater against the Falcons and Tom Brady is looking to improve to 9-0 in his career against Atlanta bucsnation.com/2021/12/3/2281… The Bucs are on a bit of a heater against the Falcons and Tom Brady is looking to improve to 9-0 in his career against Atlanta bucsnation.com/2021/12/3/2281…

Also Read Article Continues below

As Buccaneers quarterback, Brady is 3-0 with 11 touchdowns and one interception against the Falcons. Brady is looking to go 10-0 overall (9-0 in the regular season) and 4-0 as the Buccaneers quarterback versus Atlanta in Week 13.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Brady beat the Falcons on Sunday? Yes No 0 votes so far